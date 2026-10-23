Lt. Gen. David Tabor said the Air Force plans to a moderate risk level, which requires 1,509 combat-ready fighters by 2035

The low-risk estimate has climbed to 1,723 aircraft, up from 1,558 in last year’s report.

Tabor confirmed the service is weighing new-build F-16s but called that decision not “urgent”

The Air Force needs a combat-ready fleet of 1,509 fighters by 2035 to meet a moderate-risk standard, the threshold the service typically plans against, Lt. Gen. David Tabor told reporters Tuesday at the Pentagon.

Tabor, the Air Force’s deputy chief of staff for plans and programs, said officials “generally don’t plan to low risk” and instead target “a moderate level of risk.” The figures appear in an unclassified August 2026 report Congress required the service to submit, according to Breaking Defense.

What Does the Air Force Fighter Force Structure Report Show?

The fiscal year 2026 study updates the previous year’s assessment and sets the low-risk requirement at 1,723 aircraft by 2035. That is 165 more than the previous estimate of 1,558. The earlier version gave no moderate-risk total. Breaking Defense said the rise in the low-risk figure suggests the moderate-risk number has likely grown by dozens of jets. The report also renews the service’s call to change how it counts combat-ready fighters, citing operational experience from the Iran war.

Why Does Tabor Say the Projections Matter?

Tabor said publishing detailed numbers “give[s] the public and the media and Congress confidence that we’re not making this up.” He added, “We are looking at the long term, and we’re setting a chart to get there, and we can’t get there on our own.” He also confirmed the Air Force is weighing purchases of newly built F-16s but said that decision is not “urgent.”

How Is the Air Force Building Toward Its 2035 Fighter Goal?

Recent acquisitions combine new crewed jets with autonomous platforms. Boeing received a $2.38 billion Lot 7 contract for 22 F-15EX Eagle II aircraft, paid for with congressional reconciliation funds, to replace older F-15C and F-15D models. The company is working with the service to raise output to two jets per month.