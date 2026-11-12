SEWOL Phase I is a three-month, $10 million competitive prototyping effort

One vendor will be selected to build the operational EW C2 system

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Anduril Industries, Booz Allen Hamilton and Peerless Technologies will each build a working prototype of the Space Force’s planned electromagnetic warfare command and control system, competing over three months for the right to build the operational version, Space Systems Command said Tuesday.

SSC and Combat Forces Command awarded the companies roughly $10 million in Phase I agreements through the Space Enterprise Consortium other transaction authority. The phase falls within a $60 million prototype program for the Space Electromagnetic Warfare Operating Location, or SEWOL.

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What Must SEWOL Prototype Contract Awardees Deliver?

Each vendor will deliver a minimum viable product, covering the core SEWOL framework, mission applications and a software development kit, to be evaluated by government technical experts and operational users.

“This is not a paper-based competition; we are paying these vendors to build working software so we can see what their teams are truly capable of,” said Maj. Dennis Sieber, SEWOL program manager.

“This process ensures that by the time we bend metal, or in our case, write production code, we have already proven the architecture is sound and have the right long-term partner for the mission,” he continued.

What Will SEWOL Do?

The SEWOL program aims to consolidate the disparate legacy tools used by space electromagnetic warfare operators into a unified, cloud-native application providing an enterprise-wide common operating picture.

Moving away from a manpower-intensive model tied to collocated hardware, the SEWOL system will allow a lean operator team to command hundreds of globally dispersed systems concurrently and engage with hundreds of adversary transponders and thousands of signals across the radio frequency spectrum, according to a 2025 SEWOL request for information.

Five capabilities define the system: a common data repository; a searchable, near-real-time operating picture; a unified interface for commanding different system types across geographic regions and classification levels; a tactical command-and-control infrastructure that handles mission planning, automated execution tasking, dynamic retasking and execution monitoring; and a DevSecOps environment that supports modular growth and degraded operations.

The Remote Modular Terminal is the first hardware platform slated for integration with SEWOL, with Bounty Hunter and the Meadowlands Counter Communications System to follow. In October, SSC’s Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power Directorate posted a sources sought notice seeking statements of capability to inform its acquisition strategy for the Meadowlands satellite jamming fleet.

What Is Space Force’s Acquisition Strategy for SEWOL?

SEWOL transitioned to the Software Acquisition Pathway approach, replacing traditional single-vendor contracting with what the command describes as a fly-before-you-buy acquisition model.

“By leveraging Other Transactions and a competitive prototyping phase, we break vendor lock and harness the full power of commercial innovation,” said Col. Bryon McClain, acting portfolio acquisition executive for space combat power. “Additionally, common interfaces and Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standardization ensure we are building a system that is as agile as the threats it is designed to counter.”

The SEWOL awards land amid broader investment in electromagnetic warfare. U.S. Strategic Command launched ETHEREAL FORGE in June to accelerate the deployment of software-centric electromagnetic warfare capabilities and strengthen electromagnetic spectrum operational effectiveness. For fiscal year 2027, the Army requested $156 million for advanced electronic warfare technology, an 81-percent increase over fiscal 2026.

Where Else Are Anduril, Booz Allen and Peerless Competing?

The three awardees have overlapping defense portfolios. All three hold positions on the Air Force Research Laboratory’s VOLARE program for aerospace system design research, alongside Leidos and DCS.

Building on a six-year partnership, Booz Allen announced in May that its mission software, cybersecurity and zero trust capabilities run on Anduril’s Menace compute systems and integrate with the Lattice command-and-control software. The combined architecture includes a tasking system for executing cyber and radio frequency effects.