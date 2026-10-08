Anthony Fasulo will direct IT and cybersecurity at DOE’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

His agenda includes a multiyear overhaul of the lab’s business systems

Fasulo joins the facility after more than two decades at Sandia National Laboratories

The Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has appointed Anthony Fasulo as chief information officer and director of information technology, putting a longtime Sandia National Laboratories technology executive in charge of the lab’s digital operations. The facility, also known as Jefferson Lab, said Fasulo will serve as head of its Information Technology (Cybersecurity) Office, with responsibility for cyber defense, records management, enterprise software development and support, and the networks and computing systems serving the Newport News, Virginia, facility. The lab announced the news Wednesday.

“The work we accomplish over the next two to three years will define the laboratory’s direction and establish a legacy for decades to come,” Fasulo said.

What Will Jefferson Lab’s New CIO Oversee?

As the lab’s top IT official, Fasulo will shape and deliver technology capabilities underpinning its scientific and operational work. His priorities include:

Scaling IT services for staff as the lab broadens its reach

Modernizing business systems over several years

Supporting super intelligence, or SI, infrastructure initiatives

Fasulo said his prior experience leads him to manage with practicality, weighing each decision by how it advances the mission.

How Is Jefferson Lab Evolving?

Fasulo’s appointment follows the takeover of Jens Dilling as lab director in June 2025, succeeding Kimberly Sawyer . The DOE also launched a competition for the lab’s follow-on management and operating contract , with a $1.83 billion award handed to SURATech in March . In 2022, the lab created a Research and Technology Partnerships Office to expand industry collaboration.

Fasulo said he is inspired by the lab’s entrepreneurial culture and intends to build on it.

Who Is Anthony Fasulo?

Fasulo spent more than two decades managing technology and cyber systems at Sandia, where he guided organizations through enterprise modernization. In his most recent Sandia position, he served a workforce exceeding 17,000, with responsibilities extending to high-performance computing. His background spans IT service management, network infrastructure, cyber operations, enterprise SI adoption and advanced nuclear energy work.

Before Sandia, he held IT and business leadership posts at Lovelace Health System, where he led IT services and financial systems and served as senior director for managed care and contracting. Earlier, he supervised avionics systems as a U.S. Air Force member.

Fasulo holds a cybersecurity master’s degree from Georgia Tech, a finance-focused MBA from Webster University and an aeronautics bachelor’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.