The Army’s fully mission capable goal for aviation is 75 percent

Army aviation readiness rates are typically below 60 percent

Flight School Next will introduce a new helicopter and revised training

The U.S. Army is making changes to reverse a decline in aviation readiness and a rise in accidents involving its aircraft, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

Army Under Secretary Michael Obadal said at an Association of the U.S. Army event that the service’s manned aviation fleet typically has fully mission capable rates below 60 percent, compared with its 75 percent goal.

What Challenges Does Army Aviation Face?

Obadal said those rates have trended downward year over year. A Government Accountability Office report released in March found the Army and Air Force fell short of their fiscal 2024 mission capable rate goals for 25 of 27 aircraft it reviewed. The Army’s CH-47F Chinook did not meet its goal in any year from fiscal 2015 through 2024, according to GAO, which pointed to shortages of trained maintenance personnel and parts.

The Army had more accidents this year despite flying 150,000 fewer hours than three years ago, Obadal said. He tied the accidents to pilots and crews not logging enough flight time to stay proficient and said human factors account for 82 percent of Class A accidents. Obadal gave no accident totals and did not say what kinds of mishaps occurred or how serious they were.

According to an Army newsletter published in January, the service’s Class A mishap rate dropped in fiscal 2025, but its combined Class A through C flight mishap rate was the highest in at least 10 years. Class C mishaps rose in each of the past three years even as flying hours fell.

“We have to change something,” Obadal said.

How Is the Army Overhauling Aviation Training?

The Army is overhauling its aviation training base, according to Obadal. Through the Flight School Next initiative, the service will introduce new training helicopters and develop coursework focused on fundamental stick-and-rudder flying. It also plans to move commissioned and warrant officers out of staff jobs and back into aviation formations.

In August, the Army awarded M1 Support Services a potential $10 billion, 26-year contract under Flight School Next . The contractor will provide aircraft, maintenance, simulators and flight and academic instruction, while the Army retains oversight of training standards, safety and outcomes.

The program will use Robinson R66 training helicopters at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence. It is designed to train 800 to 1,500 pilots annually, compared with about 1,250 under the current model.

What Maintenance & Sustainment Changes Is the Army Making?

On the maintenance side, the Army is turning to Weapons 360, a tool that tracks the readiness of major weapons systems in real time and helps trace bottlenecks to specific parts and suppliers.

Obadal described the Army’s approach to sustaining major end items as inconsistent, noting that about six organizations play a role. He said he is bringing them together under one Army sustainment model.

“Our aviation is fundamental, and we have to fix it,” he said.