The Army’s Aviation and Missile Center has joined the target recognition effort

C5ISR Center director says the work helps soldiers identify and engage threats

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The U.S. Army’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center, or C5ISR Center, has tested its aided target recognition, or AiTR, technology with an operational Army unit, adapting the artificial intelligence-based tool for drone missions using input from soldiers, the service said Monday.

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The Army plans to put its AiTR technology through a live flight test at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, a joint effort between the C5ISR Center and the Army’s Aviation and Missile Center. Ahead of the test, the C5ISR Center is pairing AiTR with the Aviation and Missile Center’s drone teaming and autonomy software to assess how well the technology works across groups of unmanned aerial systems, or UAS, and launched effects.

How Is the Army Testing AiTR?

The C5ISR Center worked with an operational unit to adapt AiTR for new mission use cases, using soldier feedback to refine the system’s performance in the field.

The Army trains its AiTR models on imagery of relevant targets gathered from a range of environments, so the models can spot hidden or camouflaged targets in degraded conditions. The center is also working with industry partners to integrate its AiTR technology into commercial UAS platforms and payloads.

What Did Army Officials Say About AiTR?

Beth Ferry, director of the C5ISR Center, said the center must continue to push the technological boundaries of AiTR for soldier missions.

“Developing capabilities that directly impact the Soldiers ability to identify targets and engage threats is an important mission of the C5ISR Center,” she added.

Grace Hummel, an electronics engineer at the C5ISR Center, noted that the team is building more robust AiTR capabilities based on real-world situations, data and systems.

“We’re able to experiment with operational units to gain feedback from Soldiers to see what works for rapid AiTR adaptation to meet emerging mission demands,” Hummel explained. “These efforts will strengthen targeting effectiveness and performance.”

How Does the AiTR Effort Fit Into the C5ISR Center’s Broader Work?

In addition to adapting AiTR for drone missions, the C5ISR Center issued a sources sought notice seeking vendors capable of rapidly producing its palletized Family of Counter-UAS Systems, a multisensor, multimodal counter-drone system, for integration onto tactical ground platforms. The center signed a cooperative research and development agreement with Marconi to develop a modular communications architecture that combines radio, satellite communications, cellular links and troposcatter.

DEVCOM, the C5ISR Center’s parent command, added $140.5 million to CACI’s forensic exploitation support contract with the center, bringing the contract’s value to over $560 million. DEVCOM’s Aviation & Missile Center separately tapped Seekr to deploy AI agents for cyber and system vulnerability analysis across Army weapons systems.

The Army has continued to seek industry support for AI and unmanned systems, publishing new contract opportunities covering AI, synthetic training, air defense and unmanned aerial systems.