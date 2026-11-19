Fifteen companies have completed tests of drones, counter-drone systems, interceptors and long-range strike systems

Companies do not need a prior federal contract to request range time

The Army averages 33 days from request to range access, against a 30-day goal

More than 120 companies have tested prototypes or are lined up to test them on U.S. Army ranges since the service opened its test and training sites to commercial firms in August, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Pat Gaydon, who leads Army Test and Evaluation Command, gave the figure at an Association of the U.S. Army event. Of those companies, 15 have completed tests of drones, counter-drone systems, missile interceptors and long-range strike technologies, 14 are ready to begin testing and 93 are in the works, according to the Army.

How Did the Army Open Its Ranges to Industry?

Army officials announced the plan in June at an industry day focused on low-cost interceptors. At the time, defense vendors faced waits of 12 to 18 months to book Army ranges because of domestic policy restrictions. Then-Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the service would also stand up a range with an international ally to allow more aggressive testing.

ATEC opened four domestic ranges and one overseas range to private companies in August, along with an online portal for scheduling requests. The initial sites were Dugway Proving Ground in Utah; West Cibola Range, a new component of Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona; Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center in Mississippi; Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center in Michigan; and the Multidomain Training Area range complex in Morocco. ATEC worked with the Mississippi and Michigan National Guard and U.S. Africa Command to make the sites available.

Each applicant is assigned a concierge to help with scheduling, and companies do not need a prior federal contract to request range time. Capacity is limited, so a request does not guarantee a specific site or date.

The program, known as the Permissive Test Range Expansion Initiative, later grew to include two Indiana National Guard sites designated by Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle: Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center, which covers more than 34,000 acres, and Muscatatuck Training Center, a 1,000-acre site with reconfigurable urban structures.

The Army aims to bring companies onto a range within 30 days of a request and currently averages 33 days. Gaydon said other active-duty, National Guard and Reserve ranges are interested in participating.

What Have Companies Tested So Far?

In August, Covenant became the first commercial company to test at the Morocco range, conducting the first in a series of Army-required qualification tests for Anthem, its lower-cost, long-range cruise missile. The Army gave Covenant two weeks to prepare, said Abby Denburg, the company’s president and chief growth officer.

The Army’s electromagnetic unreliability test event at Camp Grayling, scheduled for September, replicated the contested electronic warfare conditions seen on the battlefield in Ukraine, allowing companies to test drone and counter-drone systems against GPS and data link jamming. Three more such events are planned for next year.

Are Other Military Services Following Suit?

The Department of War‘s Test Resource Management Center is leading an effort to expand the Army’s approach to the rest of the military, and the Army hosted test officials from the other services at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in September. Brig. Gen. Mark Massaro, head of the Air Force Test Center, said last month that the U.S. Air Force is working with the Army to determine whether it could open its own ranges to commercial companies.

The U.S. Navy already gives private industry access to equipment, facilities and ranges at nearly every Naval Warfare Center through formal agreements, according to a Navy spokesperson.