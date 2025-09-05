The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Armaments Center has partnered with the CIA and In-Q-Tel to advance Army priorities and accelerate the development and deployment of military capabilities to warfighters in support of national security missions.

Army to Leverage IQT’s Tech Scouting Infrastructure

“Our relationship with IQT combines specific U.S. Army technology needs with IQT’s global technology scouting and assessment network to ensure that we deliver innovative capabilities when and where they’re required,” Michael Santaspirt, chief futures officer at Army’s DEVCOM Armaments Center, said in a statement published Thursday.

IQT is a not-for-profit strategic investor that identifies and evaluates commercial emerging technologies to deliver capabilities to government partners through its global investment platform. The organization’s portfolio companies develop software and products that could support national security missions.

“The Army will provide a comprehensive problem set of technical challenges and IQT will activate its network to find new and novel technologies that can fill capability gaps,” Santaspirt said. “IQT meets with about 1000 companies each year to find the best company founders and technologies that the Army can adopt.”

Through the partnership, Santaspirt added that the Armaments Center could benefit by broadening its Strategic Futures program scope and “gaining access to companies and technologies that would be otherwise undiscoverable.”