Army taps industry for modular drone payloads

Industry seeks consistent safety review rules

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The U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Armaments Center is working with industry to integrate conventional lethal payloads into drones through modular, plug-and-play interfaces under its Conventional Munitions for UxS initiative.

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The Army said Thursday the Armaments Center outlined the initiative during a Sept. 15 webinar hosted by the National Armaments Consortium, or NAC, that drew more than 500 industry partners.

What Is the Conventional Munitions for UxS Initiative?

Conventional Munitions for UxS is an Army initiative to integrate conventional payloads with unmanned systems through modular interfaces. Army interfaces such as the Picatinny Common Lethality Interface Kit follow the Modular Open Systems Approach, or MOSA, a framework that applies standard interfaces and protocols at the connection points between system components to support interoperability between platforms and payloads.

NAC member companies are working with the Armaments Center on drone lethality projects under a cooperative research and development agreement.

What Did the Webinar Cover?

Project Manager Close Combat Systems, or PM CCS, led the webinar, which included Armaments Center briefings on fuze safety, energetics and fire control. Much of the discussion focused on applying MOSA to drone lethality.

What Did Army Officials Say About the Effort?

Col. Isaac Cuthbertson, project manager for close combat systems, said the commercial sector leads in drone flight controls, battery life and materials. He added that the Army and industry must work together to integrate advanced drones with lethal payloads for military missions.

He noted that common interfaces and protocols allow payloads and platforms to evolve modularly, preventing changes to a sensor, platform or munition from forcing redesigns across the entire system. Cuthbertson also called for building safety into the design process early.

“The traditional approach of bolting safety on at the end of the engineering process simply does not work for the speed at which we are trying to achieve today,” he said.

Snehali Patel, chief systems engineer at PM CCS, explained that industry questions focused on efforts to standardize safety review criteria and the timeline for selecting a standard interface.

What Is DRPM UxS?

The Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems, or DRPM UxS, is a Department of War office that enforces joint technical standards, interoperability baselines and MOSA requirements for unmanned systems. The office was established in July and reports directly to the deputy secretary of war.

DRPM UxS consolidates joint requirements into a single demand signal for industry. It moves away from service-specific acquisitions to speed up the development, procurement and fielding of autonomous systems for geographic combatant commands.

What Other Steps Has the Army Taken Toward Drone Dominance?

The Armaments Center’s industry push builds on a wider Department of War effort to arm small drones at scale. In May, the Pentagon named five winners of its Drone Dominance Lethality Prize Challenge. One of them was Bravo Ordnance, whose HitchHiker munition complies with the Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kit. The department later accepted its first batch of drones under the Drone Dominance Program and moved the competition into Gauntlet II.

The Army is also overhauling its operational doctrine to keep pace with drone threats. It is pursuing a range of UAS and counter-UAS initiatives as well, including drone lethality training.