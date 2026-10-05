FASCOM will oversee Army efforts involving autonomous capabilities

Six formation areas are targeted for autonomy integration

Army acquisition priorities include autonomous fires and combat vehicles

The U.S. Army will establish the Futures and Autonomous Systems Command , or FASCOM, as part of its effort to establish an organizational structure for autonomous warfare. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle ordered the command’s formation in an Oct. 1 memorandum, the Army said Friday. The Army vice chief will be responsible for establishing the new command, according to the memorandum.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth unveiled plans for an Autonomous Warfare Command during his recent State of the Force address . The two-time Wash100 Award winner also directed the military departments to establish supporting organizations and develop acquisition methods and career fields for autonomous warfare.

What Will FASCOM Oversee?

Telle’s directive gives the Army until fiscal year 2028 to prioritize acquiring and deploying autonomous fires, combat vehicles, breaching capabilities and watercraft resupply. The priority list also covers reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition, along with collaborative teaming between crewed and uncrewed systems.

The Army will also embed autonomous capabilities in at least six formation areas, including aviation, armor, engineer, fires, sustainment and training units. The service must also appoint a portfolio acquisition executive for autonomy. According to Breaking Defense, the Capability Portfolio Executive Mission Autonomy , under PAE Layered Protection and Integration, is currently overseeing the Army’s autonomy programs.

The new acquisition office will build on the autonomy work already being conducted through the Capability Portfolio Executive Mission Autonomy.

How Will the Army Expand Its Autonomy Workforce?

More 15X Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems Specialists and 390A Robotics Technicians will be authorized in applicable units, bringing additional trained autonomy personnel nearer to tactical formations. The directive also calls for changes to Army personnel authorizations for units employing autonomous systems.