Frank currently serves as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command

If confirmed, Frank would succeed Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, who has led both commands since February 2024

NORTHCOM is working to counter small drones over U.S. military installations

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, has been nominated for promotion to general and for assignment as commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 Award winner, announced Wednesday.

If confirmed, Frank would lead both commands from Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, succeeding U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, who has headed NORTHCOM and NORAD since February 2024.

Who Is Patrick Frank?

Commissioned as an infantry officer, Frank previously commanded U.S. Army Central and Third Army, deploying in support of the 12-Day War and Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. military campaign against Iran that began Feb. 28.

His earlier CENTCOM service includes a stint as the command’s chief of staff. Frank has also served as commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, and as deputy commanding general and acting senior commander of the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas. His staff roles include executive officer to the commander of ISAF Resolute Support and to the vice chief of staff of the Army, as well as aide to the secretary of the Army.

In Afghanistan, Frank led the 10th Mountain Division’s 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team during the surge in Kandahar under Operation Enduring Freedom. He commanded the 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry, during the surge in Baghdad under Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also deployed with the 101st Airborne Division for Operation Iraqi Freedom, to Haiti for Operation Uphold Democracy and with the 3rd Infantry Division for Operation Desert Storm. His awards include four Bronze Stars.

Frank holds a bachelor’s degree in finance, a master’s degree in public administration from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School, a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

What Do NORTHCOM and NORAD Do?

Established Oct. 1, 2002, NORTHCOM provides command and control of the Department of War’s homeland defense efforts and coordinates defense support of civil authorities, including domestic disaster relief. Its area of responsibility covers the air, land and sea approaches to the continental U.S., Alaska, Canada and Mexico, as well as the Gulf of Mexico, the Straits of Florida and parts of the Caribbean.

NORAD is a binational U.S.-Canadian command responsible for aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. Aerospace warning involves detecting, validating and warning of attacks by aircraft, missiles or space vehicles, while aerospace control covers air sovereignty and air defense of U.S. and Canadian airspace.

NORAD uses satellites, ground-based and airborne radar, and fighter jets to detect, intercept and, if necessary, engage air-breathing threats to the two countries. Three regional headquarters in Alaska; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Florida control air operations in their areas.

The NORTHCOM commander also leads NORAD and, in that role, answers to both the U.S. president and the Canadian prime minister. The two remain separate commands.

Guillot, an Air Force Academy graduate commissioned in 1989, served as CENTCOM deputy commander from August 2022 to February 2024 and as NORTHCOM’s director of operations from June 2019 to June 2020.

What Security Challenges Is NORTHCOM Facing?

Frank’s nomination comes as NORTHCOM works to counter small drones over U.S. military installations. In March, Guillot told the Senate Armed Services Committee in written testimony that rapid development and deployment of counter-small drone capabilities with Joint Interagency Task Force 401 will remain a critical priority for NORTHCOM and NORAD.

He said a deployed Flyaway Kit, which can include radar, optical sensors and drone interceptors networked together, detected and defeated small drones over a strategic U.S. installation in the early hours of Operation Epic Fury. A NORTHCOM spokesperson later told DefenseScoop that the kit engaged its jamming protocol during several incursions at the undisclosed base and that the command had not determined nefarious intent.

In September, NORTHCOM held Falcon Peak 26.2, the fourth iteration of its large-scale counter-drone exercise, at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. The exercise, the first in the series held in conditions representing the U.S. southern border, used Anduril Industries‘ Lattice platform as its baseline autonomous command-and-control software for evaluating commercial sensor-to-shooter capabilities.

What Other Recent Developments Involve NORTHCOM?

In October, NORTHCOM’s Joint Task Force-Gold, the unit charged with operationalizing the Golden Dome for America missile defense shield, took on a cyber defense mission focused on protecting Golden Dome assets, according to deputy commander Col. Kevin Stonerook. NORTHCOM stood up the roughly 100-person task force in January under the leadership of the commander of Army Space and Missile Defense Command.

In October 2025, the Army and NORTHCOM linked Army Vantage and NORTHCOM’s Maven Smart System, both built on Palantir Technologies software, to share data for border security operations.