SCI covers six pillars, including energy resilience and critical minerals

Four Army sites will host lithium, graphite and rare earth processing

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will explore trusted AI, critical materials and more

Marc Andersen, assistant secretary of the Army for financial management and comptroller, has called on industry to partner with the service to give U.S. warfighters a decisive advantage over adversaries, and outlined priorities under the Army’s Strategic Capital Initiative, or SCI, DVIDS reported Thursday.

The Army is also partnering with commercial developers to modernize infrastructure across its installations. Senior Department of War officials and industry executives will discuss trusted AI and autonomy, AI-ready installations, critical materials, supply chain security and more at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4. Register now to hear where defense R&D investments are headed.

Andersen, who serves as SCI’s chief investment officer, delivered the remarks during a keynote address at a summit in New York City.

What Is the Strategic Capital Initiative?

SCI is a public-private partnership effort the Army launched in March to accelerate modernization across the enterprise by drawing private capital and commercial expertise into its installations, industrial base and infrastructure.

Under SCI, the Army offers secure, underused land and a stable demand signal in exchange for private investment through arrangements such as long-term leases and joint ventures. The initiative focuses on six pillars: energy resilience; the organic industrial base; logistics and supply chains; advanced manufacturing and technology adoption; real asset and facilities utilization; and critical minerals.

What SCI Priorities Did Andersen Discuss?

Andersen said digital computing infrastructure leads the initiative’s priorities. Private developers finance and build the facilities with no upfront construction cost to taxpayers, while the Army could gain classified computing capacity and surge support during national emergencies.

On energy resilience, the assistant secretary warned that civilian power grids will likely face state-sponsored cyberattacks in future conflicts. Under Tranche II of SCI, commercial developers are signing enhanced-use leases to build, own and operate microgrid-capable energy facilities on Army installations.

In logistics, the Army is working with FedEx Dataworks and Google Cloud to bring commercial predictive analytics into its Organic Industrial Base.

Andersen also highlighted conditional lease awards for domestic critical mineral processing at Army depots and arsenals:

Lithium processing at Red River Army Depot in Texas

Graphite production at Anniston Army Depot in Alabama and Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas

Boron and heavy rare earth element processing at Tooele Army Depot in Utah

How Has the Army Engaged Industry Under SCI?

Andersen’s call for industry partnership under the SCI follows his earlier push to scale private capital to strengthen national security. In a Fortune commentary, he wrote that the Army has engaged investors, energy developers, infrastructure funds, manufacturers, technology companies and financial institutions to advance projects aligned with national security priorities. He also discussed the initiative during a fireside chat at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit.

Andersen cited agreements to develop hyperscale data centers on Army installations through private financing as an example of that approach. In March, the Army selected Carlyle and CyrusOne as preferred partners to negotiate the construction and operation of commercial hyperscale data centers on non-excess land under its Enhanced Use Lease program.

During an SCI panel at a recent event, Army leaders and industry executives said the service is using commercial solutions openings, public-private partnerships and enhanced use leases to work with private industry. These efforts include a partnership with Hadrian to establish a flexible line for battery production and tactical wheeled vehicle repair parts at Red River Army Depot. Anniston Army Depot is working with Siemens to onshore production of small unmanned aircraft system stators and produce parts for heavy armored fleets.