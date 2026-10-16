MICC has expanded its role in Army facility modernization

OTAs funded projects at several Army installations

The command topped its small business goals for a 12th year

The U.S. Army’s Mission and Installation Contracting Command, or MICC, recorded approximately $6.8 billion in contracting actions in fiscal year 2026, totaling more than 21,450 and including $2.9 billion awarded to small businesses.

MICC said Wednesday it also managed more than $520 million in government purchase card transactions, totaling over 299,000, in support of soldiers, installations and mission partners.

What Drove MICC’s Contracting Growth?

MICC attributed its over $1 billion increase in contracting obligations from fiscal 2025 largely to facility modernization requirements, expanded acquisition authorities and the addition of the 410th Contracting Support Brigade in January.

David Markelz, deputy director of MICC Contracting Operations, said new legislation and updated Department of War guidance have allowed the command to support construction and modernization work historically managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. MICC used authorities such as other transaction authorities, or OTAs, Small Business Innovation Research Phase III, or SBIR Phase III, and multiple award task order contracts, or MATOCs, to meet those requirements.

“By employing a broader array of acquisition authorities, the MICC is better positioned than ever to meet the evolving needs of the Army and deliver timely, mission-focused results,” Markelz added.

What Contracts Did MICC Award in FY 2026?

The command’s FY 2026 awards include:

A $169.1 million OTA supporting 17 modernization projects at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington

at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington Approximately $987 million in modernization efforts at Anniston Army Depot , Alabama, under the command’s Facilities, Operations, Readiness, Growth and Experience initiatives, with about $658 million initially obligated for military construction and improvements to the Army’s Organic Industrial Base

, Alabama, under the command’s Facilities, Operations, Readiness, Growth and Experience initiatives, with about $658 million initially obligated for military construction and improvements to the Army’s Organic Industrial Base A roughly $201 million OTA for the Fort Polk Rotational Unit Billeting Area, which uses additive manufacturing for construction

An approximately $13 million OTA for a billeting effort at McGregor Range, New Mexico

Twenty indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts across five geographic regions, establishing MICC’s first enterprise-wide architect-engineer contracting capability for planning, design and construction-related services

for planning, design and construction-related services The National Capital Region MATOC, which gives seven Army garrisons access to competed regional construction and repair capacity

Two SBIR Phase III contracting vehicles through the Field Directorate Office at Fort Eustis, Virginia, with a combined $800 million ceiling for training support and human-performance infrastructure

How Did MICC Support Small Businesses?

For the 12th straight year, MICC surpassed its small business targets even as it operated with a smaller workforce and handled more complex acquisition requirements.

Luis Trinidad, director of the Army Contracting Command-MICC Office of Small Business Programs, said the command’s small business-eligible dollars grew by $104.8 million. That growth required more detailed reviews of higher-value acquisition packages.

“Operating with a 30 percent reduction in personnel, our team rose to meet a more demanding workload,” Trinidad said.

What Is MICC?

MICC is a subordinate command of Army Contracting Command and Army Materiel Command responsible for contracting goods and services in support of soldiers and readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environments. The command is headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in Texas and consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members.

Army Contracting Command, the MICC’s parent command, is working to streamline software buying through consolidated contracts and new pricing strategies, while the Army is expanding its use of enterprise contracts to leverage its buying power. The service has launched an online drone marketplace and selected eight companies for a $49 million NCODE pilot contract to help small businesses improve their cybersecurity posture.

The Army has continued reshaping its acquisition structure, realigning its mission autonomy office and removing a management tier between program managers and portfolio acquisition executives to meet fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act requirements.