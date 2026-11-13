More than 9,600 contracting professionals worldwide have access to ACWS

Final PADDS decommissioning work will run through late 2026

USSOCOM Acquisition Executive Melissa Johnson will keynote the 2027 Defense R&D Summit

The U.S. Army has moved users and contract actions from the Procurement Automated Data and Document System, or PADDS, to the Army Contract Writing System, or ACWS, to modernize its procurement operations.

Updating the tools behind defense acquisition remains a focus for the Army and the wider Department of War. Government and industry leaders will meet at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 to discuss trusted AI and autonomy, unmanned systems, quantum computing and advanced space technologies. The event will feature a keynote address from Melissa Johnson, acquisition executive and director of U.S. Special Operations Command, along with panel discussions on assuring AI models and data, AI-enabled connectivity for expeditionary forces, supply chain visibility and research security. Register now to hear from the officials shaping the future of defense technology.

The Army said Thursday it also finalized the retirement of the Standard Procurement System earlier in fiscal year 2026.

What Is the Army Contract Writing System?

ACWS is an enterprise platform that consolidates the Army’s contracting activities in a single secure environment. The system replaces separate legacy tools that had added administrative work and divided procurement data across the service, which limited efforts to standardize contracting practices.

The platform uses agile development practices and a modular open-system architecture to support interoperability and future upgrades. By reducing manual data entry and other administrative tasks, ACWS allows contracting personnel to devote more time to market research, contract negotiations and other acquisition work.

Over a 90-day period near the end of the fiscal year, ACWS took in more than 20,000 contract files, and more than 1,100 users completed training on the system in the fourth quarter. As of Oct. 1, more than 9,600 contracting professionals around the world had access to ACWS.

The Army plans to refine ACWS based on input from users, mission needs and its governance framework. Ongoing improvements to the system remain a priority for the Program Management Office and the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement while the service completes the decommissioning of PADDS later this year.

What Did Army Officials Say About ACWS?

Doug Haskin, project manager for Acquisition, Training and Readiness at the Army’s Capability Program Executive Enterprise Software and Services, or CPE ES2, said ACWS has improved the service’s ability to acquire and field critical capabilities.

“This modern enterprise platform is a key enabler of mission readiness, empowering the Army to respond more rapidly to emerging requirements, accelerate acquisition outcomes and provide the resources needed to support the warfighter worldwide,” Haskin added.

Lt. Col. Camille Morgan, product manager for ACWS at CPE ES2, noted that the platform has sustained contracting operations and mission execution since the Army launched its minimum viable product in August 2023.

“By migrating thousands of legacy files, we have protected warfighter procurement needs while building an audit-ready enterprise,” Morgan said.

What Other Steps Has the Army Taken to Modernize Procurement?

The milestones build on progress the Army reported in January, when it said ACWS had absorbed more than 49,000 contract files and supported over 7,600 active users, with full deployment expected by fiscal 2027. The system also logged more than 45,000 contract actions in fiscal 2025, up from about 3,000 the previous year.

Beyond contract writing, Program Executive Office Enterprise is testing artificial intelligence prototypes to speed up acquisition requirement packages, and the service has consolidated 118 agreements into 14 enterprise contracts, a move that could save up to $5.3 billion. In May, Army Comptroller Marc Andersen unveiled a financial system modernization strategy aimed at cutting bureaucratic delays in procurement and readiness.

Army contracting leaders, including Katie Thompson of Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground, have also pushed for outcome-based contracting and greater use of automation. In October, the service’s Mission and Installation Contracting Command reported $6.8 billion in fiscal 2026 contracting actions, with roughly $2.9 billion awarded to small businesses.