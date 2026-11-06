PM ATSR combines the former Project Manager Terrestrial Sensors and Project Director Sensors Aerial Intelligence

Tom Dunaway heads the office under PAE Command and Control/Counter Command and Control

Officials expect a single acquisition path to sync schedules, requirements and funding

The U.S. Army has folded two sensor acquisition organizations into one office, aiming to synchronize requirements, funding and fielding timelines so that aerial and ground-based surveillance systems reach soldiers more quickly. Project Manager Terrestrial Sensors, or PM TS, and Project Director Sensors Aerial Intelligence, or PD SAI, were merged Sunday as Project Manager Aerial-Terrestrial Surveillance and Reconnaissance , or PM ATSR, according to a Wednesday DVIDS report.

The combined office now oversees the Army’s aerial and ground sensors as well as its identity management, force protection and deep-sensing portfolios. Army officials said the arrangement is meant to better match capabilities with resources and to streamline how the service buys and sustains systems throughout their life cycles.

What Does the Army Aim to Achieve With PM ATSR?

Previously, sensing systems traveled to units along separate tracks, each with its own office, contracts and timeline. The merger lets the Army route those programs through a single coordinated process with requirements and schedules that line up. Chris Manning , portfolio management executive for intelligence and spectrum warfare within Portfolio Acquisition Executive Command and Control/Counter Command and Control, or PAE C2/CC2, said the consolidation unifies efforts throughout the portfolio and strengthens the service’s ability to quickly equip soldiers in combat and at installations. Manning assumed leadership of the Army’s intelligence and spectrum warfare acquisition organization in June after serving as deputy PAE for C2/CC2 and as deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology.

Who Leads PM ATSR and What Will the Office Manage?

Project Manager Tom Dunaway heads the organization, which will develop, procure, field and sustain sensors that produce actionable intelligence and sharpen soldiers’ battlefield awareness. Its responsibilities span intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, along with target acquisition and sensor integration. Dunaway said housing aerial and terrestrial capabilities together should yield more integrated, responsive and cost-effective solutions, adding that the office will emphasize speed while aligning requirements with available resources. He credited employees from both legacy offices, saying their combined expertise will allow the new team to share skills and weigh the full portfolio when deciding how best to deliver sensing tools.

How Does the Merger Fit Into the Army’s Acquisition Overhaul?

The predecessor offices bring long track records. PM TS spent decades overseeing force protection, identity management and terrain engineering sensors from planning and development through training and sustainment, while PD SAI, chartered in 2020, supplied the Army’s aerial ISR sensors. PAE C2/CC2, led by Joseph Welch , holds one of six portfolio acquisition executive roles the Army created in November 2025 to speed fielding, and the merger follows the July establishment of two consolidated project management offices for cyber warfare and space missions within the intelligence and spectrum warfare enterprise. Sensing also anchors other Army priorities.