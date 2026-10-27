The pilot on capabilities development is worth a combined $2.6 million

Project Griffin targets an agentic AI platform to help cyber defenders counter threats faster

The pilot is one of three fast-tracked efforts under the Army’s Project ARDS initiative

Amazon Web Services and World Wide Technology have joined Project Griffin, an Army pilot worth a combined $2.6 million to develop an artificial intelligence-driven capability for defending the service’s networks.

In the service’s selections announcement Friday, Brandon Pugh, the Army secretary’s principal cyber advisor, said the project turns the Army’s AI-cyber work into concrete action supporting the Trump administration’s Cyber Strategy for America. He added that choosing the two companies opens the opportunity for the service to “move at the speed of business” needed to field the capability.

The pilot follows other recent Army cybersecurity moves. In May, the service named eight companies to compete for work under a potential $49 million contract backing the Next-Gen Commercial Operations in Defended Enclaves, or NCODE, pilot for small defense suppliers. The Army also enlisted Keysight to test zero trust security on its unified network .

What Does the Army Want From Project Griffin?

Army officials are seeking an agentic, autonomous AI platform that helps cyber defenders neutralize threats faster. The goal is to reduce vulnerabilities that arise when network protection depends on manual data review and human action.

Pugh said the Army plans to quickly deploy AI-enabled tools that detect, divert and deceive adversaries, and to adopt agentic AI to expand network defense and disruption securely.

How Does Project Griffin Fit Into Project ARDS?

Project ARDS, short for Army Rapid Defensive of Cyber Systems, comprises three fast-tracked efforts, with Project Griffin among the first. The initiative uses rapid sprints with industry to speed the service’s uptake of AI cyber defense tools.

The principal cyber advisor leads ARDS, which draws on Army Cyber Command, the Army’s chief information officer, the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, and other officials to find, buy and transition promising tools for cyber defenders.

Who Will Oversee Project Griffin?

The newly established Project Manager, Cyber Warfare, will run the pilot under the Portfolio Management Executive for Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare. Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland is handling contract support.

Col. David Bergmann, the project manager, called industry collaboration “a national security imperative for the Army.” He noted that commercial firms lead innovation in cloud architecture, cyber operations and AI. He said flexible acquisition approaches let his team quickly identify AI solutions and help the Army keep a technological edge over adversaries.