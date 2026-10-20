The Army has identified five counter-drone capability categories

The first accelerated capability event will take place in Morocco in 2027

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will explore unmanned systems, AI and more

The U.S. Army’s Southern European Task Force, Africa, or SETAF-AF, has partnered with the service’s Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate, or G-TEAD, to evaluate emerging counter-drone technologies in Africa and deliver those systems to warfighters within 180 days.

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The Army said Friday G-TEAD embedded a team with SETAF-AF over the summer to pair the command’s near-term operational requirements with fast-track acquisition resources. The two organizations will use the accelerated capability event framework to find, test and transition technologies that address urgent needs in the theater.

What Is the Accelerated Capability Event Timeline?

SETAF-AF will hold its first accelerated capability event in Tan-Tan, Morocco, in spring 2027. Each event moves through three stages: submission and preparation, demonstrations conducted by soldiers and a follow-on operational evaluation.

Soldier-led demonstrations are set for February and March 2027 in Tan-Tan, with an operational assessment to follow in April and May as part of African Lion 2027, the largest joint military exercise U.S. Africa Command conducts on the continent.

G-TEAD will validate as many as 15 systems through the event. Portfolio Acquisition Executive Fires, one of the Army’s main modernization organizations, will serve as the transition partner.

What Capabilities Is the Army Seeking?

The event will focus on counter-unmanned aircraft systems and force protection, particularly defending early-entry command posts and operating sites against small drones.

Army Maj. Katlin VanWye, a G-TEAD representative embedded with SETAF-AF, said submissions will fall under five categories: a fully integrated fly-away kit, small UAS detection, kinetic defeat, nonkinetic defeat and passive protection. Selected systems will integrate into the Integrated Battle Command System-Maneuver.

“[Accelerated capability events] are driven by real, urgent, theater-specific technology gaps,” VanWye explained.

What Is G-TEAD?

G-TEAD is an Army organization under the Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology Office that embeds acquisition personnel within Army service component commands, giving field commanders direct access to acquisition authorities. Its teams currently work within U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.S. Army Pacific and U.S. Army Central.

Col. Christopher Hill, director of G-TEAD, said the directorate’s visibility across multiple commands allows it to coordinate modernization efforts, maximize funding and transition proven theater solutions Armywide.

“Soldiers need capability,” Hill stated. “We have to come in, and we have to actually perform and produce.”

How Does the Partnership Fit Into the Army’s Broader Counter-Drone Efforts?

The partnership adds to a series of Army-led efforts to speed up the acquisition and fielding of counter-drone systems. The Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF 401, has reached initial operational capability for its online counter-UAS marketplace. The marketplace allows authorized users to identify, compare and purchase validated counter-UAS systems through an existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle.

In April, the task force completed four purchases through the marketplace, totaling $13 million for defeat effectors, sensors and radars. At the time, the platform featured about 12 counter-UAS systems.

In September, the Army awarded 10 counter-drone IDIQ contracts worth a combined $4.2 billion. Allen Control Systems, Digital Force, DroneShield, L3Harris WESCAM, Napatree, RADA Technologies and SRC each received $500 million.

Most recently, JIATF 401 selected four high-energy laser and high-powered microwave systems from AeroVironment, Epirus, Kord and Boeing for a pilot program. The pilot will test directed energy against drone threats to the U.S. homeland.