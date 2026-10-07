U.S. Army’s legacy TAMIS is scheduled to sunset Oct. 30

The new TACTMIS supports munitions requirements and authorization management

System is designed for more than 10,000 worldwide users

The U.S. Army is preparing to retire its legacy Total Ammunition Management Information System, or TAMIS, and replace it with the initial release of the Total Army Combat and Training Munitions Information System , or TACTMIS. TAMIS is scheduled to sunset Oct. 30, the Army announced Monday.

What Is TACTMIS?

TACTMIS is the Army’s new enterprise software system for managing munitions data. It is meant to serve as the Army’s authoritative source for how much ammunition is needed and how many units are authorized to use. It also provides forecasts of future needs and records of what was expended.

The system supports training, testing, operational and combat-support activities. Developed under the Software Acquisition Pathway, TACTMIS runs on Appian’s low-code, cloud-based software. In January, the Army awarded Appian an enterprise agreement allowing the service to buy up to $500 million in Appian licenses, maintenance, support and cloud services over 10 years.

TACTMIS is designed to support more than 10,000 users worldwide in the active Army, Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve, along with authorized joint partners. It will operate without additional dedicated unit-level system administrators.

How Does TACTMIS Work?

TACTMIS automates requirements calculations and handles electronic requests, authorization management, expenditure reconciliation and enterprise reporting. The system integrates with the Standard Army Ammunition System and aligns with the Army’s Vantage Data Platform. It also supports Army-wide readiness reporting as well as planning, programming, budgeting and execution processes. In addition, the system is meant to support Ammo360 and other ammunition modernization efforts.

What Comes Next for TACTMIS?

The Army plans to continue developing TACTMIS through future releases. A planned classified capability would support near-real-time combat munitions requirements and expenditure reporting for classified readiness and logistics common operating pictures.

The classified capability is outside the scope of the initial release.