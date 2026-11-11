Alaleh Jenkins has performed the assistant secretary’s duties since January 2025

The Navy comptroller oversees more than 10,000 financial managers

Russell Rumbaugh served as the last Senate-confirmed Navy comptroller

President Donald Trump has nominated Arthur Miller to serve as the U.S. Navy’s assistant secretary for financial management and comptroller .

According to congressional records, the Senate received Miller’s nomination Monday and placed it on the Executive Calendar in the privileged nomination section, with the Senate Armed Services Committee requesting additional information. Inside Defense reported Tuesday that Miller’s name was on a list of nominations sent to the chamber.

Who Is Currently Performing the Comptroller’s Duties?

If confirmed, Miller would take over from Alaleh Jenkins, who has performed the duties of the assistant secretary since Jan. 20, 2025.

According to her Navy bio, Jenkins oversees the Department of the Navy’s annual budget of more than $257 billion and a community of more than 10,000 financial managers. Her office has also led the department’s efforts to modernize its financial systems and carry out its financial statement audit. The Navy says that work supports fleet commands, Marine Expeditionary Forces and other naval forces.

Jenkins also serves as principal deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management and comptroller. In that role, she launched the department’s financial management strategy.

Who Previously Held the Post?

The last Senate-confirmed officeholder, Russell Rumbaugh , was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2023, and left the position in January 2025. Rumbaugh now serves as deputy executive director of the Aerospace Corp. ‘s Center for Space Policy and Strategy.

His earlier career included two stints in the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation office, as well as work on the Senate Budget Committee and on personal staff in the House. He also studied defense budgets at the Stimson Center and the Congressional Research Service. He began his career as a U.S. Army infantry officer.

Rumbaugh was a systems director at Aerospace Corp. when he was nominated for the comptroller post in 2022. At the time, Jenkins was acting in the role. He has taught defense budgeting at Georgetown University, the University of Maryland and George Mason University.

Which Other Nominations Did the Senate Receive?

Miller’s nomination was one of 10 in a batch the Senate received Monday. Six of the nominees were tapped as ambassadors: Natalie Baker for Pakistan, Jeffrey Colyer for the United Arab Emirates, Benita Gunn for Burundi, Ian McCary for Mali, Christy McCormick for North Macedonia and Cynthia Kierscht for Senegal, with Kierscht also set to serve concurrently in Guinea-Bissau.

The batch also included Toby Deen for assistant secretary of Energy for hydrocarbons and geothermal energy, Loren Smith Jr. for an assistant secretary of Transportation post and Matthew Zandi for a seat on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission through July 1, 2031.

Unlike Miller’s nomination, the other nine were referred to Senate committees.