BAE Systems will deliver up to 25,000 APKWS guidance sections each year

The agreement depends on congressional authorization and appropriations

The framework provides a pathway to produce up to 35,000 units annually

BAE Systems has signed a multiyear agreement with the Department of War to scale production of guidance sections for the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System , or APKWS, a combat-tested, high-lethality interceptor designed to counter widespread aerial threats. The War Department said Monday the procurement is subject to congressional authorization and appropriations.

How Will the Agreement Affect APKWS Production?

The agreement covers the procurement of up to 25,000 APKWS guidance sections annually for up to seven years. It also establishes a pathway to produce up to 35,000 units annually for international allies as partner nations formalize orders through foreign military sales letters of request.

BAE Systems said it will expand production capacity while negotiating a multiyear contract under the framework. Its APKWS kits convert unguided 2.75-inch rockets into precision-guided munitions and support air-to-surface, surface-to-surface, surface-to-air and air-to-air engagements, including counter-unmanned aircraft systems missions.

BAE Systems President and CEO Tom Arseneault , a four-time Wash100 Award winner, said APKWS provides dependable and cost-effective precision at volume to help warfighters keep a decisive edge against changing threats. He said the agreement underscores the need for continued investment in critical munitions to bolster readiness and prepare forces for shifting operational demands.

How Will the Agreement Support Defense Manufacturing?

The agreement is intended to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity and maintain production lines that can respond to demand on short notice. Allied orders could help fund new U.S. production lines, according to the department.

BAE Systems said its APKWS kits are manufactured at facilities in Hudson, New Hampshire, and Austin, Texas. The company also cited investments in manufacturing capacity, materials, workforce expertise and its supply chain to support production.

The Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps partnered to finalize the agreement.