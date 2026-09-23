Barry Tanner has named communications investment as his top Navy priority

Communications rank alongside maneuver and firepower in importance

Operation Cattle Drive supports a divest-to-reinvest IT strategy

Barry Tanner , the Navy’s chief information officer, said connectivity throughout the fleet will be essential for the service to adopt artificial intelligence, autonomy, rapid data sharing and other advanced technologies , including in environments where communications are contested, DefenseScoop reported.

Speaking Tuesday at a defense conference, Tanner said the Navy’s ability to hold its advantage at sea rests on persistent communications and on the capacity to continue operations when those links are disrupted.

Why Is the Navy Investing in Connectivity?

Tanner, who was confirmed in August as the Navy’s permanent CIO , said his leading priority is “investing heavily in that communication layer,” citing a Marine Corps saying to illustrate the point.

“The Marines have a nice way of putting it. They say, ‘my job is shoot, move, communicate.’ Right? And that third thing is as important as the first two, because you don’t know where to shoot or where to go if you can’t talk to each other,” Tanner said.

He added that the hedge strategy of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, which pairs ships with autonomous systems, is “predicated on a very robust communication network between all of those nodes.”

What Is Operation Cattle Drive?

Operation Cattle Drive is a Navy effort to retire legacy IT systems and redirect the freed-up resources toward modern, secure infrastructure. Tanner said the initiative will play a central role in building the communications foundation the service needs.

“Let’s get them off the playing field and bring in the things that we need to get the job done. So that divest-to-reinvest strategy is core to how we are going to move forward and maintain maritime dominance into the next century,” he said.

How Is the Navy Expanding Connectivity Across the Fleet?

Tanner’s remarks come as the Navy expands 5G integration across platforms such as small unmanned aerial systems and aircraft carriers, and assesses the security of an open-source 5G tactical network for 10th Fleet Cyber Command. The service has also rolled out Flank Speed Wireless aboard ships and sought industry input on Naval Enterprise Networks engineering support.

Alongside these efforts, Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, the 2026 Wash100 popular vote winner, has moved to consolidate more than 600 Navy networks. On the contracting front, Military Sealift Command awarded Booz Allen Hamilton a $99 million contract to deliver wireless connectivity for its government-operated ships in November 2025.