The DOW certified that General Dynamics’ BIW has the capacity to build a second Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg said BIW must sustain its improvements to fully resolve legacy production challenges.

The decision supports DOW’s push to expand U.S. shipbuilding capacity.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works could build a second Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer if Congress funds the ship, the Department of War said Monday after certifying the Maine shipyard’s production capacity.

The certification follows a multi-phase due diligence review, which concluded that operational and management improvements at the yard, known as BIW, have given it the capacity and stability to take on an additional DDG 51-class ship. BIW is the lead yard for building Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

What Did DOW’s Review of Bath Iron Works Examine?

Reviewers assessed the shipyard’s production throughput, schedule adherence, quality assurance benchmarks, supply chain resilience and workforce optimization. Citing verifiable performance gains and leadership initiatives across the facility, DOW determined that building another destroyer at BIW would be both feasible and strategically advantageous for the U.S. Navy.

Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg said the shipyard has shown it can support a second destroyer but cautioned that the gains must hold.

“While the operational improvements we have seen at BIW are a significant step in the right direction, the shipyard must continue this momentum to fully resolve legacy production challenges – sustained performance is essential,” Feinberg said.

He added that the department will continue partnering with contractors that prioritize execution, accountability and rapid modernization of the force.

What Does the Certification Mean for Maine?

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who has pushed for a second destroyer in this year’s budget, said she worked with the administration throughout its review. The process included repeated visits to the shipyard to confirm it could build another ship while completing its current workload.

Collins said the decision validates the work of BIW’s 6,800 employees and will help sustain the shipyard as a source of well-paying jobs in the state.

“I will continue to work to ensure our shipbuilders have the resources to meet the Navy’s needs at a time when China is relentlessly expanding its fleet,” Collins said.

How Does the Decision Fit DOW’s Shipbuilding Strategy?

The certification is part of the administration’s broader push to revitalize the U.S. maritime industrial base and counter the shipbuilding pace of foreign adversaries. DOW is prioritizing long-term stability and capacity across the domestic shipbuilding supply chain through modernization investments, workforce development programs and streamlined procurement.

The department called the ability of shipyards such as BIW to scale up and sustain high-rate production a cornerstone of its strategy for maintaining maritime dominance.