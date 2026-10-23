Beth Puchek has added AI strategy oversight to her role

Puchek previously led data efforts at USCIS for nearly five years

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The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC, has appointed Beth Puchek, the agency’s chief data officer, as its chief artificial intelligence officer.

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What Will Puchek Do as CPSC’s Chief AI Officer?

CPSC said Thursday that Puchek will oversee how CPSC adopts and governs AI tools in support of its mission to shield consumers from unreasonable product-related risks. She will direct the agency’s AI strategy, which includes finding and rolling out technologies that make agency operations more efficient and give officials better data to inform their decisions.

Puchek will hold the chief AI officer role alongside her current position as chief data officer, where she will keep leading CPSC’s work on data management, data governance and analytics.

Peter Feldman, acting chairman of CPSC, credited Puchek with expanding the agency’s data capabilities and encouraging innovation across its workforce.

“As super intelligence continues to transform how organizations operate, Beth’s expertise ensures that CPSC will leverage these technologies responsibly, effectively and in ways that strengthen our ability to protect American families, aligning with President Trump’s vision of a cutting-edge federal workforce,” Feldman said.

Feldman’s use of the term super intelligence reflects a September executive order directing executive branch agencies to adopt super intelligence in place of artificial intelligence.

Who Is Beth Puchek?

Puchek is a federal data executive who has served as CPSC’s chief data officer since September 2025, according to her LinkedIn profile. She previously spent nearly seven years at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where she was deputy chief data officer for two years before serving as chief data officer from December 2020 to September 2025.

Before moving into data leadership, Puchek held engineering and management roles at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, including chief of staff for enterprise services, director of system engineering and chief of a requirements and architectures branch overseeing a team of engineers on IT and non-IT acquisition projects. She began her career as a structural engineer at consulting firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger.

Commenting on her appointment, Puchek pointed to the role reliable data plays in supporting trustworthy AI.

“I am thrilled to expand my role at CPSC and this appointment underscores the fundamental truth that impactful, trustworthy SI is built on a foundation of high-quality data,” she said. “Driven by my passion for helping people and organizations reach their full potential, I look forward to leveraging these technologies to optimize our operations and further strengthen our mission.”

What Other Leadership & Modernization Moves Has CPSC Made?

Puchek’s appointment follows other changes to CPSC’s leadership team. Paul Brubaker joined the agency as executive director in September, serving as its chief operating officer, and CPSC later named Colette Devine its first chief enforcement officer, a title that replaces director of compliance.

On the technology front, CPSC in July implemented its mandatory eFiling program, which requires importers of regulated consumer products to submit compliance certificates electronically before products enter U.S. commerce. The agency also announced the modernization of the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, or NEISS, its principal system for tracking consumer product-related injuries.

Everforth ECS is supporting the NEISS effort after securing a spot on CPSC’s potential $58 million data solutions blanket purchase agreement, along with the first task order issued under it. The BPA’s scope covers data lake modernization, data governance, and AI and machine learning enablement.