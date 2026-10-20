Aimed at environments where silicon chips fail

Three plasma-control tasks, one using simulated data

Larger chip planned for early 2027 demonstration

The Department of Energy‘s Brookhaven National Laboratory and three partners ran a chip built from superconducting circuits on plasma data from a fusion research facility, the laboratory said Monday. The team reported that the chip kept up with recorded data arriving at one million samples per second.

Who Developed the Superconducting AI Chip?

Brookhaven led the project with the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, the DIII-D National Fusion Facility and Great Sky, a company founded in late 2024. The team described the work as a government-industry partnership and called the chip first of its kind.

The team designed the chip for environments where, it said, conventional silicon chips fail, such as those inside a fusion device.

“This is our largest chip to date,” Jeff Shainline, founder and CEO of Great Sky, said.

What Three Tasks Did the Superconducting Chip Perform?

A tokamak confines plasma with magnetic fields. Two tasks used recorded measurements from DIII-D, a tokamak that General Atomics runs in San Diego for DOE. Brookhaven’s algorithms had the chip sort anomalies and forecast disruptions.

In the third task, the chip worked from simulated data generated by TORAX, a tokamak simulator from the Google DeepMind Fusion team, to predict the onset of sawtooth instabilities. The team deemed the result successful.

“This is a powerful, new platform for implementing many of the [AI] algorithms our team at Brookhaven Lab is developing,” said Shinjae Yoo, chair of Brookhaven’s computing and data sciences AI department and the project’s principal investigator.

What Is Planned Next for the Chip?

A paper is in preparation. The team expects to show a version with a neural network 10 times larger at Brookhaven in early 2027, followed by onsite deployment at DIII-D later in the year.

“We’re ready to integrate this chip and learn how it can impact diagnostics and control during our next experimental campaign,” said Richard Buttery, director of DIII-D.

What Other Projects Has Brookhaven Announced in 2026?

In July, Brookhaven and Amazon Web Services said they would expand GridSearch, a project that speeds the simulations used to plan new power plant connections to the electric grid. In September, DOE named Brookhaven to lead a three-year project on a grid foundation model, an award valued at $14.2 million. Also in September, PsiQuantum agreed to provide its Construct software to Brookhaven researchers working on algorithms for fault-tolerant quantum computers, part of the department’s Quantum Genesis initiative.