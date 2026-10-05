Sonny Duncan has been appointed senior counselor to the secretary of the Navy, effective Oct. 1

Duncan previously performed the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for m anpower and r eserve a ffairs

m r a He is a former Marine Corps aviator and TOPGUN graduate and instructor

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao announced on Tuesday that C. Scott “Sonny” Duncan has been appointed senior counselor to the secretary of the Navy.

What Will Duncan’s Role as Senior Counselor Involve?

Duncan joins Cao’s team as a counselor, effective Oct. 1, with work expected to touch three priorities the acting secretary has set for the department: sailor and Marine welfare, shipbuilding and homeland defense.

“Mr. Duncan brings an exceptional wealth of experience to the Navy,” Cao, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said. “With him on our team, we are poised to build the Navy our country needs and deserves.”

The role calls on Duncan to bring what he has learned across the Department of War into advising the acting secretary, spanning both operational and strategic matters. Having recently performed the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs, he has prior exposure to issues facing sailors, Marines and the department’s civilian employees.

Who Is Sonny Duncan?

Before taking on the role, Duncan flew for the Marine Corps and went on to both graduate from and teach at the Navy’s TOPGUN program. He most recently performed the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs and served as senior adviser to the secretary of war.

As a civilian leader, Duncan has visited naval units directly, including a visit to the USNS Patuxent to meet with its crew and review workforce programs, alongside Military Sealift Command leadership.

What Other Navy Leadership Changes Have Recently Occurred?

Duncan’s appointment comes amid a series of Navy leadership changes. In late August, Nicole Perry assumed leadership of the Office of Small Business Programs, taking over from Andrew Magliochetti. Dr. Thomas Fu was later named chief of naval research at the Office of Naval Research, succeeding Dr. Rachel Riley. On Sept. 24, Vice Adm. Brad Collins took leadership of Navy Installations Command, succeeding Vice Adm. Scott Gray, who moved to the Pentagon as deputy chief of naval operations for Navy sustainment, a newly created office. On Sept. 29, Cao also appointed William Mahan to perform the duties of under secretary of the Navy, after President Donald Trump nominated William Toti for the post in mid-September. Mahan will hold the role while Toti awaits Senate confirmation, and Vice Adm. Seiko Okano will assume Mahan’s prior duties as assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition.