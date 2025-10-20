Brig. Gen. Cain Baker. The FVL CFT director said the Army aims to deploy a CCA-like capability over the next two years.
Brig. Gen. Cain Baker, director of the Army’s Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team, said the service aims to field a collaborative combat aircraft-like capability over the next two years.
Brig. Gen. Cain Baker/U.S. Army Futures Command
//

Brig. Gen. Cain Baker: Army Eyes Deployment of CCA-Like Capability

2 mins read

Brig. Gen. Cain Baker, director of the Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team at U.S. Army Futures Command, said the service plans to expand its portfolio of autonomous air platforms with a collaborative combat aircraft-like capability that could be deployed within the next two years, Breaking Defense reported Friday.

“That has been a focus for the last … really year,” Baker told reporters Wednesday at the annual AUSA conference in Washington, D.C. “As we go forward, we’re watching closely in our experimentation to develop a full requirement, potentially to deliver our capability over the next couple of years.”

How Is the Army Collaborating on a CCA-Like Option?

The Army’s interest in CCA systems comes as other service branches move forward on their own programs. The U.S. Air Force is running an active competition for CCAs. The U.S. Navy selected four vendors to come up with “conceptual designs.”

“We’re following the other services very closely as they’re looking at this, this concept capability,” Baker said.

“A platform you know, a loyal wingman, a CCA concept, allows you to increase mass while also reducing the amount of aviators you got to have in the air. So we’re working with both the INDOPACOM [Indo-Pacific Command], we’re working with Europe to look at the capabilities that they need in order to deliver that mass and really survivability,” he added.

Army Testing for CCA-Like Capability

The brigadier general stated that the Army plans to conduct testing for the CCA-like capability at its annual aviation experiment during the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

“We’re looking at vendors potentially to come out and market with us,” Baker said. “That is what we’re really looking at, is what is the state of technology right now to develop a requirement that we can deliver?”

Related Articles

Steve Shinn. The acting CFO of NASA joined The Aerospace Corp as VP and CFO.
Steve Shinn Steps Down as Acting NASA CFO

Steve Shinn, NASA’s deputy chief financial officer and acting CFO, has stepped down from his role to join The Aerospace Corp. as vice president and CFO. Greg Autry, the nominee for the CFO position at NASA, announced Shinn’s departure from the space agency and his new role at the nonprofit corporation. According to his profile on Aerospace’s website, Shinn will oversee the corporation’s accounting, finance, treasury and other business processes. He will help modernize business functions and financial tools to deliver on critical misions of government and commercial customers. Who Is Steve Shinn? As acting CFO at NASA, Shinn oversaw

Clayton Fulton, chief of staff at Indian Health Service. Fulton will support the IHS Office of the Director
Clayton Fulton Appointed Chief of Staff at Indian Health Service

The Indian Health Service has named Clayton Fulton as its new chief of staff. Fulton, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation who was raised in Indian country, will support the Office of the Director in implementing IHS initiatives and priorities. IHS is an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services responsible for providing federal health services to American Indians and Alaska Natives. Leaders from government and industry will be present at Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4 to discuss the most pressing issues in federal healthcare, including the integration of advanced technologies. Benjamin Koshy, chief

NASA’s Harmonized Landsat and Sentinel-2 data is now available on Microsoft’s Planetary Computer.
NASA’s Harmonized Landsat, Sentinel-2 Data Now Available on Microsoft Azure

NASA’s Harmonized Landsat and Sentinel-2 dataset is now accessible through Microsoft’s Planetary Computer, expanding global access to high-resolution Earth observation data and accelerating research in climate science, land use and environmental monitoring. What Is the HLS Dataset? The HLS dataset combines imagery from NASA’s Landsat 8 and 9 missions and the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellites, harmonized to provide consistent, surface-reflectance measurements every two to three days. The result is a unified, cloud-optimized dataset that supports monitoring of Earth’s surface changes, from deforestation and agriculture to coastal resilience and urban expansion. Why Make It Available on Microsoft Azure? Hosting the