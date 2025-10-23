Catalyst Campus has named three small businesses selected for the third cohort of its two-month mini accelerator program designed to help nontraditional companies and startups accelerate the development of technologies that enhance space domain awareness for national defense.

The nonprofit said Wednesday the companies for Cohort 3 of the SDA Tools, Applications and Processes, or TAP, Lab Mini Accelerator program were selected based on their proposed capabilities’ alignment with the program’s problem sets.

Which Companies Were Selected for SDA TAP Lab Mini Accelerator Cohort 3?

The selected firms for Cohort 3 are DeployHub, Soresu and UtopiaCompression.

DeployHub develops tools designed to speed up the remediation of vulnerabilities at every stage of the software supply chain.

Soresu leverages artificial intelligence to orchestrate ground, space and air sensors to enable autonomous detection of events even in degraded environments.

UtopiaCompression offers capabilities designed to improve situational awareness and speed up decision-making across defense and commercial domains.

In July, Catalyst Campus selected three companies for the second cohort of the SDA TAP Lab Mini Accelerator program.

What Will the 3rd Cohort Experience During the Program?

Over the two-month hybrid cycle, participants will engage in one-on-one mentorship, expert-led sessions and collaborative workshops to improve technical readiness and drive business development. The program will culminate with integration into Project Apollo Cohort 9, providing opportunities to apply technologies in operational settings and connect with government, industry and academic stakeholders.

Cohort 3 will begin virtual sessions on Oct. 28, followed by in-person programming in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Nov. 4 through Nov. 14.