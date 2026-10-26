Responses due Nov. 10

Services could range from data integration to user training

Homeland Security Summit to cover edge capabilities for border defense

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is asking vendors how they would provide secure software-as-a-service data platform support to U.S. Border Patrol, according to a request for information the agency posted on SAM.gov on Tuesday. Responses are due Nov. 10, and the notice says CBP does not intend to award a contract based on the request.

Edge capabilities for border defense and federated data fabrics for analytics are among the panel topics at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. Book your spot now!

What Services Is CBP Asking Vendors to Provide?

CBP is assessing ways to support Border Patrol’s evolving operations, information management, cybersecurity and user assistance through a secure data platform. The agency is looking for commercial products and managed support that can be configured to its needs, with custom development kept to a minimum. Vendors may respond on some or all of the services, which the notice groups as follows:

Implementation and configuration : platform planning, tenant administration, dashboards, reports, workflows and documentation

: platform planning, tenant administration, dashboards, reports, workflows and documentation Operations and administration : daily platform administration, user permissions, monitoring, patch and upgrade coordination and incident management

: daily platform administration, user permissions, monitoring, patch and upgrade coordination and incident management Data integration and engineering : onboarding approved data sources, building pipelines and connectors, and checking data quality

: onboarding approved data sources, building pipelines and connectors, and checking data quality Data governance : cataloging, lineage, access workflows and records-management support

: cataloging, lineage, access workflows and records-management support Security and privacy : role-based access, multi-factor authentication, encryption, audit logging and support for federal authorization

: role-based access, multi-factor authentication, encryption, audit logging and support for federal authorization User support and reporting: three tiers of help desk support, training and recurring operational reports

The notice also says the platform may need to work with existing Department of Homeland Security identity, collaboration, cloud and data-management services where the government authorizes it. CBP lists secure data sharing among approved systems as a capability of interest.

How Can Vendors Respond to the CBP Request?

Vendors have until Nov. 10 to reply by email. Responses are limited to six pages, plus a company data form labeled Attachment A that collects business size and socioeconomic status. The notice also lists a draft statement of work as Attachment B.

Vendors’ submissions will be kept confidential, CBP said, and marketing material unrelated to the request will be discarded without review. Questions are due by the same deadline, although the agency said it may not answer them. Vendors who skip the request can still compete in any later solicitation, which CBP said it would post on SAM.gov.

What Experience Does CBP Want From Vendors?

CBP is seeking firms with experience in areas such as:

Operating enterprise SaaS data platforms in federal or similarly regulated settings

Supporting platforms with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization or a comparable government authorization

Providing managed services with measurable service levels

Supporting data sharing among multiple authorized organizations

Transferring data, documentation and operations to the government or a successor contractor

What Is the Communications and Information Capabilities Program?

The notice says the Communications and Information Capabilities Program supports mission stakeholders through information management, data sharing, analytics and collaboration. CBP says Border Patrol combines personnel, technology and infrastructure to anticipate and discourage illicit activity between ports of entry and to detect, track and respond to illegal crossings.

The notice also says the program addresses surveillance coverage needs through autonomous systems, real-time intelligence integration and sensor data integration.