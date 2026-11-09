CBP uses AI-generated code to examine legacy software and database operations

Commerce connects existing data sources to GSA’s USAi service through APIs

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will cover AI, data analytics and emerging technologies

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is using artificial intelligence-assisted coding to shorten the time needed to modernize legacy IT systems, while the Department of Commerce is applying AI to make data more accessible across its bureaus, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Thomas Mills, executive director of CBP’s Cargo Systems Program Directorate, discussed the agency’s AI modernization efforts during a panel at the ATARC AI Summit.

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How Are Agencies Updating Legacy IT Systems?

CBP is applying AI coding tools to examine older software components, including stored procedures, databases and code used to process inbound messages. Mills said the technology has helped the agency move legacy components into modernized versions about 40 percent faster than previously projected.

The agency’s work includes the Automated Commercial Environment, or ACE, a long-running system modernization effort. Mills also said CBP recently retired a mainframe dating to the 1980s. He said the agency initially projected that modernizing some of these components would take five to seven years.

Mills said the technology provides developers with insight into database operations and other legacy code, although technical personnel must review its output rather than rely on it without verification.

CBP is also breaking many software development projects into two-week work cycles to deliver capabilities incrementally. Mills said this approach gives the agency a way to assess the expenses associated with individual development efforts, particularly cloud costs. Those estimates help CBP make the case for funding to expand projects.

Why Is Data Quality Important to Federal AI Adoption?

At CBP, Mills said the agency uses AI for data extraction and governance to address data quality before applying large language models. He cautioned that unreliable input can lead to inaccurate AI-generated results.

At the Department of Commerce, acting Chief Technology Officer Matt Passos said data is central to the department’s AI use cases. He said Commerce does not always have the funding or technical expertise to modernize older systems, and integration adds complexity because changes affect every connected system.

Rather than replace those systems, Commerce is using application programming interfaces to connect existing data sources to GSA’s USAi service . This allows agency personnel to use AI capabilities with information already maintained in their systems, Passos said.

The Census Bureau, National Institute of Standards and Technology and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are among the Commerce organizations using APIs to access information and run queries through USAi.

Commerce is also applying AI to financial planning activities. Passos cited capital investment assessments as an area where the technology can examine total ownership costs and help project the potential outcomes of government spending decisions.

What Challenges Are Agencies Facing With AI Adoption?

Determining the financial value of AI applications remains a concern for Commerce. Passos said the department is working with different vendors and that the long-term pricing of AI services and their effects on cloud expenses remain uncertain.

He said Commerce is asking business owners to weigh the potential costs of individual AI applications against the value they provide. Quantifying that value while agencies are still adopting the technology remains difficult, he added.

GSA is also working to give agencies flexibility in selecting AI models. Ryan Palmer, USAi architecture lead at GSA, identified cost and vendor lock-in as among the biggest challenges for USAi.

The agency is evaluating models from leading U.S. AI companies and making them available through FedRAMP-authorized environments, Palmer said. This gives participating agencies opportunities to test different models and connect their own data without committing to a single provider.

More than 20 agencies are using USAi, Palmer added. Within GSA, Palmer cited an API application that extends an existing system without a full rewrite. He also identified a separate quality-related use case involving catalog products under GSA’s Schedules program.