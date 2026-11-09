RFI seeks information on sUAS dock systems and services

Responses to the RFI are due Dec. 18

CBP CIO Sonny Bhagowalia will keynote the 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is seeking industry input on small unmanned aircraft systems’ dock systems and services to support drone-as-a-first-responder capabilities for border security operations.

Join the Potomac Officers Club tomorrow for the 2026 Homeland Security Summit , bringing together senior government officials and industry leaders to discuss emerging technologies, national security priorities and mission-critical innovations. Hear from keynote speaker Sanjeev “Sonny” Bhagowalia, chief information officer and assistant commissioner of the Office of Information and Technology at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as he shares insights on technology and innovation supporting the agency’s homeland security mission. Secure your seat now before registration closes.

According to a request for information notice published Friday on SAM.gov, the market research effort will help U.S. Border Patrol evaluate prepositioned drone capabilities that can respond to security threats and operational requirements along U.S. borders.

Responses are due Jan. 4, 2027.

How Does CBP Plan to Use Drone-as-First-Responder Systems?

USBP is exploring DFR systems that combine small unmanned aircraft with docking infrastructure to enable rapid drone deployment in response to potential security incidents.

The proposed capability would provide information about the location and movement of potential items of interest as they travel across international borders between designated ports of entry.

The initiative aligns with broader DHS efforts to expand the use of small unmanned aircraft systems for public safety and physical security missions. In an April article, the department’s Science and Technology Directorate highlighted the growing adoption of sUAS by first responder agencies to support aerial situational awareness, physical protection and search-and-rescue operations.

DHS’ National Urban Security Technology Laboratory has also developed guidance to help agencies establish and expand drone programs , addressing areas such as operational procedures, personnel training, safety and maintenance.

What Technologies and Capabilities Will CBP Evaluate?

The agency may invite selected vendors to participate in product demonstrations to provide additional insight into how available systems perform in operational environments.

Potential demonstrations could evaluate areas of performance, including:

Rapid system setup and drone launch capabilities

Daytime video quality and night or low-light performance

Autonomous flight and operational capabilities

Ease of use, range and flight endurance

Lost-link response and return-to-home functionality

Performance in rural operating environments

Operator training requirements

Cybersecurity and supply chain documentation

Production scalability

System sustainment approaches

Vendors selected for demonstrations must provide the necessary equipment and conduct the activities at no cost to the government.

CBP noted that participation in a demonstration would not guarantee a contract award or provide vendors with preferential consideration in any future procurement.

How Does CBP’s Drone Initiative Fit Into DHS’ Broader UAS Investments?

The market research comes as DHS and its component agencies expand investments in unmanned aircraft systems and counter-unmanned aircraft systems to address evolving border security requirements.

In its fiscal year 2027 budget request, CBP sought $80 million to strengthen its counter-UAS capabilities and an additional $3 million for its existing UAS program to account for cost escalation and increased flight hours.

The U.S. Coast Guard has also requested $69.1 million for UAS and $22.2 million for counter-UAS capabilities in FY 2027 to support maritime domain awareness, search and rescue operations, disaster assessments, and intelligence gathering for drug and migrant interdictions.

In June, the Department of War’s Joint Interagency Task Force 401 demonstrated CACI’s SkyValor counter-unmanned aircraft system at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona. Conducted in coordination with Joint Task Force–Southern Border and CBP, the evaluation tested the system against multiple drone flight profiles and demonstrated its long-range detection, tracking, identification and defeat capabilities.