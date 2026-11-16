The Super Intelligence Office has unveiled a new logo and visual identity

It is now on LinkedIn as DOW SIO and on X as @SIODoW

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will examine AI’s readiness for defense use

The Department of War is changing the identity of its organization overseeing digital and artificial intelligence initiatives, replacing the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office name with the Super Intelligence Office , or SIO. The department announced the redesignation Friday as part of the Trump administration’s shift in federal terminology and national security strategy toward what it calls super intelligence.

AI is drawing attention as a potential tool for supporting military decision-making and operations, but its practical application in warfare remains an important consideration. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 will examine AI’s readiness for defense use alongside other technologies shaping future military capabilities. Save your seat now .

The change also gives the office a new online address, www.si.mil, along with a redesigned logo and new social media identifiers: DoW SIO on LinkedIn and @SIODoW on X.

What Will Happen to the Office’s Current Work?

The name change will not alter the status of the office’s existing programs or industry engagements, according to the department. Operational activities, active solicitations and partnerships with defense companies are expected to proceed during the transition.

The organizational change will be reflected in the office’s digital systems, enterprise applications and component headquarters over the coming weeks. Its public-facing materials, including information for companies seeking acquisition opportunities and partnership arrangements, are available through www.si.mil.

Cameron Stanley , the chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, said the new designation reflects the direction the department intends for the organization.

“We have moved beyond experimental prototypes. As the Super Intelligence Office, our mission is to harness the full power of sovereign Super Intelligence to ensure decisive military superiority across every domain,” the 2026 Wash100 Award winner added.

Stanley took the CDAO post in January, succeeding Douglas Matty , who left the role to focus on the Golden Dome missile defense program . He previously served as national security transformation lead at Amazon Web Services and as chief of the Algorithmic Warfare Cross Functional Team, known as Project Maven . The CDAO position has reported to Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael , a Wash100 awardee, since August 2025.

A 4×24 Leadership Program member , Stanley delivered a keynote at the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit , a GovCon event hosted by the Potomac Officers Club in March.

What Prompted the Super Intelligence Rebrand?

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in September directing federal agencies to use “super intelligence” and “SI” in place of “artificial intelligence” and “AI” in official communications, websites and non-statutory documents. The order does not require changes to existing regulations, contracts or grants.

Trump later formed a Super Intelligence Force to coordinate federal efforts in the field. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton leads the task force, whose members include Michael, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor.

What Programs Does the Office Support?

The office supports the Maven Smart System and the War Data Platform, with a mission of enabling an “SI-First” military.

In July, the department awarded Accenture Federal Services an $821 million task order for core integration work on the War Data Platform, covering data operations, tool integration, cybersecurity and service desk support.