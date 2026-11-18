Gen. Christopher LaNeve has served as the Army’s 40th vice chief of staff since February

Lt. Gen. Marcus Evans, the nominee for vice chief of staff, previously led the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii

Both nominations are now before the Senate Armed Services Committee

President Donald Trump has nominated Gen. Christopher LaNeve, vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army, for appointment as chief of staff of the Army.

The Senate received LaNeve’s nomination on Monday and referred it to the Senate Armed Services Committee, according to Congress.gov.

The same day, the Senate received and referred to the committee the nomination of Lt. Gen. Marcus Evans, director of the Army Staff, for appointment as vice chief of staff of the Army and promotion to the rank of general.

LaNeve has led the Army in an acting capacity since April, according to Breaking Defense.

Who Is Gen. Christopher LaNeve?

LaNeve is an infantry officer with 36 years of service, according to his Army biography.

In October 2025, the Trump administration nominated LaNeve, then a lieutenant general, to serve as vice chief of staff of the Army. The Senate confirmed his appointment in January, and he assumed the post on Feb. 6.

He previously served as senior military assistant to the secretary of war. His earlier commands include the 82nd Airborne Division and Eighth Army, where he was also chief of staff of Combined Forces Command.

LaNeve has also led the 7th Army Training Command and held staff roles within the Army G-3/5/7 and U.S. Army Forces Command. He has deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

A Pittsburgh native, he was commissioned through the University of Arizona’s ROTC program in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the university and master’s degrees from Central Michigan University and the Command and General Staff College.

Who Is Lt. Gen. Marcus Evans?

Evans is an infantry officer who has served as director of the Army Staff since September 2025, according to his Army biography.

He previously led the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii for nearly two years and later served as special assistant to the commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific.

From 2021 to 2023, Evans was chief of staff of U.S. Special Operations Command. Before that, he commanded Special Operations Joint Task Force-Afghanistan and served on the Joint Staff as deputy director for special operations and counterterrorism.

His other command assignments include the 75th Ranger Regiment and a battalion within the 82nd Airborne Division. He has deployed to Kosovo, Iraq, Jordan and Afghanistan.

Commissioned in 1994, Evans holds a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University and master’s degrees from Webster University and the Naval War College.

What Other Army Efforts Has LaNeve Led?

Prior to his nomination, LaNeve oversaw several Army initiatives while serving as both vice chief and acting chief. In August, a drone assault battalion was set to refocus on an airborne infantry role under a back-to-basics approach he directed through the Army Azimuth, a strategic guidance memo that lists defending the homeland, warfighting and projecting power on and from the land as the service’s priorities. He also selected Army Futures and Concepts Command for redesignation as FASCOM to lead autonomy work.

A CSIS report on Army and Marine Corps acquisition priorities examined his How the Army Fights guidance, which organizes land power around convergence, strike, close battle and endurance. LaNeve referenced the guidance when the Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $1 billion other transaction agreement for the Future Interceptor in October, saying the service is pursuing a mix of high-end and low-cost munitions.

The nomination comes after Adam Telle was named acting Army secretary in September following Dan Driscoll’s departure.