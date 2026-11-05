Advanced technologies, such as AI and quantum, are part of CISA’s 2030 strategy

Working with industry is a common thread across all three pillars of the strategy

CISA leaders Bobby Thompson, Daryle Hernandez and Dr. Lauren Wind will take the stage at the 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10

A new strategy from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency sets out its priorities for protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure and federal networks through 2030.

CISA 2030: Defend, Harden, Prevail , issued in October, is a 10-page strategy anchored on three pillars:

Defend by leading national cyber defense

by leading national cyber defense Harden by prioritizing national infrastructure security

by prioritizing national infrastructure security Prevail by enhancing resilience against cyberattacks

Nick Andersen , the agency’s acting director, said in his introductory message that CISA is shifting its approach “from passive defense to an aggressive, anticipatory stance that actively eliminates adversarial footholds in defense-critical infrastructure prior to weaponization against our systems.”

Hear more about CISA’s approach to critical infrastructure security directly from agency leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10. Bobby Thompson , CISA’s acting associate director for threat hunting, will deliver a keynote at the event, where he is expected to discuss threats to U.S. CI and the role of the private sector in incident response and proactive hunt missions. Meanwhile, Daryle Hernandez, director of the Interagency Security Committee, and Dr. Lauren Wind, deputy chief technology officer, will join panels on building federated data architectures and developing secure technologies. Tickets are selling fast—get yours today !

What Is the Role of Industry in CISA’s 2030 Strategy?

Industry partnership runs through all three pillars. Under Defend, CISA plans to integrate the cyber defense capabilities of industry with government and international partners to understand threats and reduce risks.

The agency said it will partner across industry and government to secure innovative technologies.

Under the Harden pillar, CISA will coordinate with industry to turn threat intelligence into action and leverage its partnerships to deliver measurable improvements in critical infrastructure security.

The agency also emphasized the role of its partnerships under the Prevail pillar. According to the strategy, CISA will transform capabilities and develop advanced technologies to enable national resilience.

“I call on every company and organization in the critical infrastructure community — from owners and operators to vendors and technology manufacturers — to act now,” Andersen stated.

What Are the Technology Priorities in CISA’s 2030 Strategy?

1. AI

CISA said it will lead the assessment and deployment of transformative technologies, including artificial intelligence, that can advance critical infrastructure operations. The agency will work with government and industry partners to “secure innovative technologies.”

The strategy covers not just the deployment of the technology to improve operations and cyber defense, but also AI-enabled threats. CISA said it will collaborate with critical infrastructure owners and operators to address cyberthreats.

Andersen previously warned that AI-enabled cyberthreats have accelerated the process of discovery, weaponization and exploitation of vulnerabilities . He also identified the three broad areas of AI security: securing AI models, using AI in cyber defense, and ensuring that organizations understand the governance and data risks associated with AI . He said that CISA will “have a foot in every single one of those broad buckets,” MeriTalk reported.

2. Quantum & Post-Quantum Cryptography

CISA also mentioned quantum computing as a transformative technology that the agency will assess at the national level under the Defend pillar. As with AI, CISA will lead efforts to evaluate the security implications of quantum computing and help critical infrastructure operators prepare for the risks it introduces.

The agency is already at the helm of several initiatives to secure critical infrastructure and federal networks from risks posed by quantum computing and support the transition to post-quantum cryptography.

In January, CISA, in coordination with the National Security Agency, published a list that identified hardware and software categories that already support or are likely to support PQC standards . The list is intended to guide federal procurement decisions and communicate to industry that PQC is no longer optional.

3. OT Asset Visibility & Anomaly Detection

Protecting operational technology is one of the strategy’s key objectives.

Under the Defend pillar, CISA said it will help critical infrastructure operators to identify the OT assets on their networks, modernize outdated systems, detect anomalous activity and maintain supply chain integrity.

CISA’s CI Fortify, launched in May, is an initiative that provides critical infrastructure operators with guidance to strengthen resilience against cyberattacks and continue operations in the event of a cyber incident .

Leaders from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Drug Enforcement Administration will sit down with industry experts to examine increasingly sophisticated threats to critical infrastructure during the Protecting the Homeland from Complex Security Threats panel at the 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10. Sign up today to join the conversation !

4. Intelligence Integration & Real-Time Decision-Making Tools

Under the Harden pillar, CISA’s objectives include coordinating intelligence for critical infrastructure and analyzing infrastructure data.

The strategy calls for investments in modern tools and technology to support real-time decision-making and deliver alerts within the critical infrastructure community. The agency also said it will coordinate with the intelligence community, government agencies and industry to mature the intelligence-to-operations pipeline, enhance cyber defense and accelerate response to cyber incidents.

5. Next-Generation Emergency Communications

The Prevail pillar aims to ensure the delivery of priority voice, video, data and information services to national security and emergency preparedness users over 5G, 6G and commercial satellite constellations. The move is intended to create a redundant, resilient emergency communications network that can remain operational during major incidents.

CISA’s Next-Generation Network Priority Services, or NGN-PS, program was launched in 2022 to provide priority voice, data, video and information services to meet national security and emergency preparedness communications requirements. The program has two phases: transitioning NS/EP communications from circuit to packet voice priority service and then extending priority service to multimedia applications and information services.

CISA’s priority services support 10 million users across the 16 critical infrastructure sectors. As of October 2025, Billy Bob Brown Jr., executive assistant director for emergency communications at CISA, told Federal News Network that the program was about to deliver the third tranche of voice capabilities to priority users and is ahead of schedule .