CISA 2030 pairs three pillars with a one-year implementation timeline

Acting Director Nick Andersen urges critical infrastructure stakeholders to take action

CISA’s Bobby Thompson will keynote the 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has issued a new strategy to strengthen national cyber defense and protect the country’s critical infrastructure from cyber and physical threats.

Protecting critical infrastructure remains a top priority for DHS and its components as nation-state actors turn to emerging technologies to target U.S. systems. At the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10, Bobby Thompson, acting associate director for threat hunting at CISA, will deliver a keynote address, while DHS and industry leaders will discuss AI for investigative intelligence, edge capabilities for border defense, counter-drone operations, federated data fabrics and more. Register now to join the conversation.

CISA said Monday the strategy, titled CISA 2030: Defend, Harden, Prevail, supports the implementation of President Trump’s Cyber Strategy for America and the National Resilience Strategy.

In line with the cyber strategy, CISA intends to replace passive defense with a more forward-leaning posture that seeks out and removes adversary footholds in critical infrastructure before they can be exploited. The strategy also affirms CISA’s role in leading efforts to establish and restore National Security and Emergency Preparedness, or NS/EP, communications during emergencies.

What Are the Three Pillars of CISA 2030?

CISA 2030 is organized around three pillars, each with its own set of key objectives:

Defend: Lead National Cyber Defense CISA will combine the cyber defense capabilities of government, industry and international partners to reduce national cyber risk. The agency will help critical infrastructure operators modernize operational technology systems and improve anomaly detection. CISA will issue data-driven guidance on software security and supply chain transparency. The agency will evaluate and quickly field emerging technologies that support collective cyber defense.

Harden: Prioritize National Infrastructure Security CISA will work with the intelligence community, industry and agencies to strengthen how intelligence feeds into operations. The agency will analyze infrastructure data to direct resources and support White House work on the National Risk Register . CISA will build collaboration frameworks that allow sector risk management agencies, states and communities to act locally. The agency will help infrastructure withstand malicious cyber activity so essential services stay online.

Prevail: Mobilize National Resilience CISA will equip its advisers and build capacity across its 10 regional offices for faster mobilization. The agency will expand priority telecommunications services through 5G/6G and commercial satellite constellations to keep NS/EP communications running. CISA will use advanced analytics and cross-sector collaboration to modernize planning and exercises. The agency will invest in scalable, encrypted infrastructure that protects emergency communications.



CISA Acting Director Nick Andersen described the strategy as a road map for hardening defenses and denying adversaries any foothold or advantage that could threaten the nation’s security, economy or public health.

“I call on every company and organization in the critical infrastructure community—from owners and operators to vendors and technology manufacturers—to act now,” said Andersen, who assumed his current role in February.

What Are CISA’s Priorities Under the Strategy?

CISA set three milestones for the year ahead. Within 60 days, the agency will start reviewing its core services and capabilities against the strategy’s key objectives. By the 180-day mark, CISA will present a plan for putting the strategy into practice and tracking its outcomes. Within a year, the agency will publish an update on its implementation progress.

What Other Steps Has CISA Taken to Secure Critical Infrastructure?

The strategy builds on CISA’s recent work to protect critical infrastructure. In July, the agency formed the ANCHOR-CI advisory framework to expand information sharing and coordination among critical infrastructure stakeholders through four types of councils. CISA has introduced CI Fortify, an initiative that helps critical infrastructure operators isolate and recover systems during a cyberattack.

To strengthen federal cyber defense, CISA and the National Institute of Standards and Technology issued guidelines to help agencies and cloud service providers protect identity tokens from forgery and theft.

CISA has conducted market research for a potential $6 billion procurement effort to centralize how it buys cybersecurity tools and software licenses at scale.