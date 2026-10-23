Three-tier model reserves AI capacity for cyber defense, throttles routine productivity tasks

Agencies flag unusual token spikes as a possible data exfiltration signal for SIEM teams

CISA slated to keynote POC’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit focused on DHS AI, cyber

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and four allied cyber agencies released joint guidance Thursday to help organizations keep artificial intelligence token consumption from inflating costs, exhausting service quotas and disrupting critical services.

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Published by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, the guidance, titled “Managing AI Token Consumption for Operational Resilience,” was co-authored by CISA, the Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre and the national cyber security centers of New Zealand and the U.K. According to the agencies, usage-based AI pricing is difficult to forecast, and token demand is set to climb as AI becomes more embedded in operations, particularly as agentic workflows reprocess earlier content at each step.

How Should Organizations Prioritize AI Token Allocation?

Under the guidance’s three-tier model, cyber defense and incident response sit at the top. Compliance, policy analysis and other core business functions make up a monitored middle tier, while routine productivity tasks such as email drafting could be throttled when demand peaks. Reserving capacity for top-tier functions adds cost, the agencies acknowledged, but they said the tradeoff strengthens continuity.

What Are Denial-of-Tokens and Denial-of-Wallet Attacks?

Denial-of-tokens attacks aim to lock out legitimate users by burning through an organization’s token supply or tripping its rate limits, often through automated prompting or misuse of public-facing AI tools, according to the guidance. A related tactic, denial-of-wallet, targets the budget instead, using complex queries or loops that force a model to repeatedly process its own output.

To spot such activity, the agencies suggested feeding token telemetry into security information and event management platforms, noting that unusual spikes may also signal data exfiltration.

What Should Organizations Weigh Before Signing AI Service Contracts?

Organizations should learn how token pricing works before committing to service-level agreements and evaluate providers on reliability and quota constraints, the agencies advised. Other recommendations include spreading workloads across multiple providers so they can be rerouted during outages, matching smaller or locally run models to simpler tasks and, for critical infrastructure operators, keeping manual fallbacks ready in case AI becomes unavailable.

What Other AI Guidance Have the Allies Issued?

The publication follows joint guidance on securely adopting agentic AI services that intelligence and cybersecurity agencies from the same five countries released in May. That cybersecurity information sheet outlined privilege, behavior and accountability risks tied to autonomous AI agents and urged incremental deployment with human oversight.