The updated versions aim to strengthen Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace security assessments

ScubaGear and ScubaGoggles updates mark the latest enhancements to CISA’s SCuBA project

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The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released new versions of its ScubaGear and ScubaGoggles cybersecurity assessment tools , introducing expanded capabilities to help federal agencies and other organizations secure their cloud-based business applications.

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Chris Butera, acting executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, outlined the updates in an Oct. 27 announcement, highlighting the agency’s collaboration with government and industry partners to improve the tools.

What Security Improvements Does ScubaGoggles v1.1.0 Introduce?

CISA initially introduced ScubaGoggles alongside its proposed Google Workspace secure configuration baselines in December 2023. Developed with input from Google, the recommendations covered nine Google Workspace services, including Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet and Google Chat.

The updated ScubaGoggles tool would expand security assessment capabilities for GWS administrators and cybersecurity teams.

The change eliminates reliance on administrator event logs, improving security visibility, and introduces a graphical user interface with built-in validation and export features to simplify YAML configuration management.

CISA also expanded the GWS security baseline with three enhancements:

Assured controls : A focused set of high-confidence security measures for resource-constrained teams

: A focused set of high-confidence security measures for resource-constrained teams Gemini security : Additional controls to help secure Google Gemini configurations

: Additional controls to help secure Google Gemini configurations Policy API integration: Near-real-time visibility into security settings for faster assessments

How Does ScubaGear v2.0 Expand Microsoft 365 Security Assessments?

CISA described ScubaGear v2.0 as its most comprehensive update to the Microsoft 365 assessment tool since its initial release.

The new version features a restructured baseline architecture and uses direct REST API calls across supported Microsoft 365 products that would improve assessment speed and accuracy.

Another enhancement is a consolidated security suite baseline. The framework brings together security controls for Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Purview, Exchange Online and Microsoft Teams.

ScubaGear v2.0 adds application management policies and severity scoring that would help teams identify and prioritize risky applications. Its upgraded Config UI would also simplify policy migration, baseline navigation and policy review.

In December 2023, CISA launched ScubaGear to assess Microsoft 365 configurations against those recommendations and generate reports identifying potential security gaps.

ScubaGear and ScubaGoggles are intended to help federal agencies implement requirements under Binding Operational Directive 25-01 while giving public- and private-sector organizations additional resources to improve their cloud security posture.

What Is CISA’s Secure Cloud Business Applications Project?

CISA established the Secure Cloud Business Applications, or SCuBA , project in 2022 to help federal agencies address cybersecurity and visibility gaps. The initiative provides technical guidance, security configuration baselines and assessment tools to help organizations protect data stored and accessed through software-as-a-service platforms.