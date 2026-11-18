A new roadmap establishes safeguards for patient safety, privacy and accountability

The strategy identifies data interoperability, regulatory modernization and outcomes-based reimbursement as priorities

The 2026 Healthcare Summit will explore health IT, AI adoption and more

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has outlined a federal strategy to accelerate the development and adoption of clinical artificial intelligence technologies , identifying data infrastructure, regulatory modernization and healthcare payment reform as key components of the initiative, Nextgov/FCW reported Monday.

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What Are CMS’ Priorities for Clinical AI?

In its clinical AI roadmap released Friday, CMS presents a framework to advance AI while addressing potential risks related to patient safety, data privacy, cybersecurity and algorithmic bias.

The roadmap outlines four key priorities to guide the responsible integration of clinical AI into the healthcare system:

Building public trust: CMS plans to support staged technology adoption through transparent performance reporting, patient consent and continuous monitoring.

CMS plans to support staged technology adoption through transparent performance reporting, patient consent and continuous monitoring. Strengthening healthcare data infrastructure: The strategy calls for expanded patient access to medical records, improved provider-to-provider information exchange and secure data-sharing capabilities.

The strategy calls for expanded patient access to medical records, improved provider-to-provider information exchange and secure data-sharing capabilities. Establishing regulatory pathways: CMS identifies the need for clearer national standards and risk-based regulatory approaches to help technology developers bring validated solutions to market.

CMS identifies the need for clearer national standards and risk-based regulatory approaches to help technology developers bring validated solutions to market. Developing outcomes-based payment models: The agency intends to explore reimbursement structures that reward technology solutions for improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs rather than increasing service volume or administrative activity.

CMS is also shifting its AI strategy toward measuring operational outcomes rather than relying primarily on adoption statistics. CMS CIO Patrick Newbold discussed this approach in September, explaining that the agency evaluates AI as a tool for achieving specific organizational goals rather than treating technology adoption as an end in itself. Through its Tech Pulse initiative, CMS tracks technology-related objectives and key results to assess progress toward agency priorities.

What Regulatory and Payment Changes Does CMS Envision?

CMS plans to coordinate with the Food and Drug Administration to develop regulatory approaches that account for the capabilities and risk levels of clinical AI technologies.

The roadmap discusses a potential competency-based evaluation approach for certain AI-enabled medical devices, alongside accelerated market pathways for lower-risk consumer wellness and clinical decision support applications.

The agencies also intend to strengthen post-market surveillance mechanisms to collect real-world performance data and assess the continued safety and effectiveness of evolving technologies.

On the reimbursement front, CMS highlighted its ACCESS model, which introduces outcome-aligned payment opportunities for technology-enabled care targeting chronic conditions.

The agency also identified existing payment structures, including the LEAD and AHEAD models, as potential pathways for supporting technology-enabled healthcare delivery.

How Is CMS Partnering With Industry to Advance AI and Healthcare Innovation?

At a White House health technology event in August 2025, more than 60 companies pledged to support a patient-centered digital health ecosystem focused on data interoperability and AI-enabled healthcare solutions . Participating companies included Oracle, Apple, Amazon, Google, Anthropic and OpenAI.