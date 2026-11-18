CMS estimates the proposal could save nearly $90 billion over 10 years

Providers would have 30 days to report changes to enrollment information

The 2026 Healthcare Summit will examine how agencies plan to use AI and digital tools

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is proposing new oversight requirements for healthcare providers, insurers and marketplace intermediaries to prevent fraud and reduce improper payments.

CMS said Monday that the proposed Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare , or CRUSH, rule is projected to save taxpayers nearly $90 billion over a decade. The proposed changes would apply to Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, and the Health Insurance Marketplace.

CMS’ proposed fraud controls reflect broader federal health priorities involving technology, data protection and program oversight. These issues will also be part of the discussion at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3, which will feature a panel on fraud mitigation alongside discussions on AI, digital tools, data privacy and access to care. CMS Deputy Administrator and Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Brandt is among the featured speakers. Reserve your spot today .

What New Restrictions Would CRUSH Impose?

The proposal would expand CMS’ power to keep providers and suppliers out of Medicare, or remove them, when the agency cannot verify who owns them or where those owners are, or when it finds they present too high a fraud risk.

Medicaid and CHIP would adopt matching grounds for refusing or ending a provider’s enrollment, and owners and managers would face broader disclosure rules.

Marketplace agents, brokers and web-brokers could lose access if they have certain felony convictions or are barred from federally funded health programs. A credible allegation that a broker’s abusive conduct is harming consumers could trigger an immediate suspension of their Exchange agreements, and CMS could end those agreements if a broker leaves cited problems unanswered for 30 days.

What New Reporting Would CMS Require?

Every suspected or confirmed case of fraud, waste or abuse would have to be flagged to CMS by Medicare Advantage, or MA, organizations and Part D sponsors. The rule would also strengthen audits that check whether MA diagnosis data used to set payments is backed by medical records.

Providers would get 30 calendar days to notify CMS of enrollment changes. To get paid, some MA plan providers and suppliers would first need to join Original Medicare, where CMS could vet their credentials.

For Medicaid and CHIP, states would gather individual National Provider Identifiers for every eligible provider and add details such as NPIs and addresses to their fraud reports. They could also treat a fraud finding by CMS or another federal agency as a credible allegation of fraud.

How Would CRUSH Protect Beneficiaries?

Seniors would gain new protection from unsolicited texts and door-to-door sales visits by medical supply companies. Brokers would need safeguards to block Marketplace system access from outside the U.S., including through virtual private networks.

CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz pointed to schemes such as billing Medicare for nonexistent wheelchairs and canes, enrolling healthy seniors in hospice care and enrolling consumers in Marketplace plans they never approved.

“For too long, the system has paid first and asked questions later,” said Kim Brandt , CMS deputy administrator and chief operating officer.

Medicare program integrity savings reached $41.9 billion in fiscal 2025, up from $26.3 billion the prior year, according to CMS. Comments on the proposal are due Jan. 19, 2027.

How Is CMS Using AI & Contractors Against Fraud?

The proposal follows other CMS efforts to detect improper payments. In June, the agency awarded Serco a seven-year, $109 million contract to serve as review contractor for the Comprehensive Error Rate Testing program, which measures improper payment rates in Medicare fee-for-service.