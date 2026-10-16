CMS ran with Oracle the Indiana Medicaid AI fraud test pilot

New HHS exclusion authority could quadruple provider suspensions within six months

Program integrity efforts produced $41.9 billion in savings in fiscal 2025

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will soon release findings from an Indiana artificial intelligence pilot targeting Medicaid fraud before payment , according to Deputy Administrator Kimberly Brandt .

At the ADAPT conference, held in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Brandt said CMS ran the Indiana effort with Oracle and is working with five more states on pilots, Nextgov/FCW reported Thursday. Her presentation credited technology-driven program integrity efforts with $41.9 billion in fiscal 2025 savings, a 59 percent annual increase.

Brandt will deliver a keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3, where federal health leaders and industry executives will examine modernization, innovation and the future of federal health care delivery. Secure your spot now !

How Do CMS’ Medicaid AI Pilots Work?

The pilots use machine learning and AI to spot upcoding, billing for undelivered services and unusual geographic patterns in near real time. They also test a common workspace where CMS, states, law enforcement, program integrity contractors and Medicaid Fraud Control Units jointly pursue high-risk cases. If successful, CMS intends to scale the approach nationally. CMS previously ran a research challenge on AI-based Medicare fraud detection .

How Will New Exclusion Authority Affect Provider Suspensions?

The Department of Health and Human Services this week granted CMS power to bar providers from federal health programs, including Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE. Brandt, who had lobbied lawmakers for the authority, expects suspensions to quadruple within six months.

CMS’ Medicaid War Room, launched in April, had blocked $342 million in improper payouts and issued 124 notices of intended exclusion through September. CMS also recently requested industry input on its fraud defense contracts .

What Other Tools Is CMS Using to Screen Providers?

Brandt cited a “Netflix-type algorithm” that measures incoming providers and suppliers against existing ones and monitors suspect enrollees for six months. About 67 percent of those flagged have been removed for noncompliance. In February, she said AI-driven fraud detection and contract oversight had saved CMS $2 billion since March 2025.

CMS is also stepping up checks against the Social Security Administration’s Death Master File to avoid paying deceased individuals.

What Lessons Has CMS Drawn from the WISeR Model?

Brandt acknowledged that “there are a lot of things about WISeR that are not working,” referring to a six-year, AI-assisted prior authorization pilot covering high-fraud-risk Medicare items and services. Hospitals and Democratic lawmakers say the program delays and denies seniors’ care. In June, the House Ways and Means Committee moved to end it; the Senate has rejected such efforts.

Lessons cited in the presentation include continuous technology oversight, human clinical review and attention to provider feedback.