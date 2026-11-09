CMS has deployed over 300 models to flag unusual provider behavior

Two fraud-focused hubs use AI tools to stop payments to bad actors faster

CMS Deputy Administrator Kimberly Brandt will keynote the 2026 Healthcare Summit

Bethany Messick, deputy director of the data analytics and systems group within the Center for Program Integrity at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said the center achieved $42 billion in annual savings as part of approximately $2 trillion in Medicare and Medicaid spending each year, Federal News Network reported Friday.

Federal health agencies are increasingly turning to data analytics and AI to protect program dollars and modernize operations. Kimberly Brandt, deputy administrator and chief operating officer of CMS, will deliver a keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3, where Todd Couts, deputy director of the business services group at CMS, will also take part in a panel discussion. The event will bring together federal health leaders and industry executives to explore fraud mitigation, AI and digital tools, data privacy, access to care, and more. Register now to hear from senior officials shaping federal healthcare priorities.

How Does CMS’ Fraud Prevention System Work?

CMS’ fraud prevention system runs over 300 models that track providers around the clock and generate alerts when their activity departs from typical patterns, Messick said during a webinar Thursday. Investigators then review those alerts in greater depth.

When the agency identifies a credible allegation of fraud, it can suspend payments to the provider for the duration of the investigation, within the bounds of its authorities, Messick explained. Providers confirmed to be engaged in fraud can then be removed from CMS programs.

“We don’t want to let the money out the door while we’re investigating,” she said.

How Is CMS Using AI to Detect Fraud?

CMS relies on AI tools at its Fraud Defense Operations Center and Medicaid Fraud War Room, two hubs the agency set up to accelerate fraud detection and quickly block suspected fraudulent payments, according to Messick. She added that agency analysts, rather than AI tools, remain responsible for final decisions affecting payments.

What Is the Medicaid Fraud War Room?

The Medicaid Fraud War Room is a cross-functional team that CMS launched in April in partnership with the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. The team uses data analytics to pinpoint high-risk providers, develop investigative leads and coordinate swift responses.

The initiative draws on existing state and federal program integrity tools, including provider exclusions, civil monetary penalties and overpayment recovery, and helps states put payment suspensions in place more quickly. CMS identifies the highest-risk providers and coordinates the effort, while the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General investigates cases, issues exclusions and seeks civil monetary penalties.

The Medicaid-focused team builds on the Fraud Defense Operations Center, also called the Medicare Fraud War Room, which CMS established in 2025.

What Else Is CMS Doing to Combat Fraud & Improper Payments?

The savings reported by the Center for Program Integrity come as CMS expands its use of artificial intelligence to stop fraudulent payments before they go out. In October, CMS Deputy Administrator Kimberly Brandt said the agency will soon publish the results of a Medicaid AI fraud pilot it ran with Oracle in Indiana. She added that CMS expects new exclusion authority to quadruple provider suspensions within six months.

Brandt previously said CMS had saved $2 billion using AI to strengthen fraud detection and contract oversight since March 2025. CMS has also relied on industry support to measure improper payments, awarding Serco a $109 million contract to support the Comprehensive Error Rate Testing program, which quantifies improper Medicare fee-for-service payment rates.

In October, CMS issued a request for information seeking industry recommendations on restructuring its fraud defense contracts. The agency is weighing an outcome-focused contracting model under which CMS would set investigative priorities while contractors would manage and carry out investigations and supply the expertise and resources to build cases. Responses to the RFI are due Nov. 27.