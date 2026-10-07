The Coast Guard has secured a new home for its Minotaur engineering teams

Multiple Coast Guard offices to share the Elizabeth City site

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The U.S. Coast Guard has acquired a facility in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to centralize logistics and systems engineering work for its Minotaur-based command-and-control mission system.

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The Coast Guard said Tuesday it closed on the property July 30.

What Will the Elizabeth City Facility House?

The site will host a new systems readiness lab, which combines two existing Coast Guard laboratories that handle software development, testing, integration and sustainment for the Minotaur mission system. The lab will allow the service to validate software and hardware updates before installing them on operational aircraft and cutters.

Minotaur is currently deployed on all HC-130J and HC-144 surveillance aircraft, and a shipboard version is being tested on two medium-endurance cutters. The $2.1 million building spans about 26,000 square feet, with occupancy expected in the summer of 2027 following renovations.

Which Organizations Will Work at the Coast Guard Facility?

The Aviation Logistics Center will serve as the resident command at the site. The facility will also host personnel from the Robotics and Autonomous Systems Program Executive Office, the Aviation Projects Acquisition Center, and the C5I command-and-control product line.

The Coast Guard said bringing these organizations under one roof will strengthen coordination, lower costs and speed up product delivery while aligning its work with Department of War practices for similar systems.

How Does the Facility Acquisition Fit Into Coast Guard Modernization Efforts?

The facility acquisition follows other Coast Guard investments in its aviation fleet and mission systems. In February, the service was finalizing delivery of its 18th HC-130J aircraft, which L3Harris is responsible for missionizing with the Minotaur Mission System Suite. In October 2025, the service announced plans to recompete an IT services contract worth over $100 million for its Aviation Logistics Center in Elizabeth City. The center provides maintenance, engineering, supply and acquisition support for the Coast Guard’s aviation fleet.

The Coast Guard is also expanding its uncrewed capabilities. In September, it formed CG-781, a program office for robotics and autonomous systems. It is also working toward its first MQ-9B drone fleet using reconciliation funding.

Other recent efforts include a digital transformation strategy released in May to modernize data use across maritime operations. The service also plans a new Special Missions Command to consolidate its deployable specialized forces. In August, it established the Office of Maritime Cybersecurity Policy.