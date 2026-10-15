The Coast Guard has begun its search for an RB-S II successor

Up to four bidders could each build a demonstrator boat for on-water trials

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will feature Coast Guard leaders on its panels

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a solicitation seeking industry proposals to design, build, test and deliver the Response Boat-Small Third Generation, or RB-S III, along with associated trailers and logistics support.

As the Coast Guard, which operates under the Department of Homeland Security during peacetime, works to replace its aging fleet of small shore-based boats, DHS and industry leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 to discuss how data and emerging technologies can strengthen border and critical infrastructure security. Coast Guard Chief Information Officer Scott St. Pierre and Capt. Chad Brick, inaugural chief of CG-RAPTOR, will join panel discussions on technologies and capabilities supporting homeland security operations. Book your spot now to hear from the officials shaping DHS’ mission priorities.

The service said Wednesday it will accept proposals through Nov. 13.

What Is the RB-S III Program?

RB-S III is a Coast Guard acquisition effort to field a successor to the service’s 29-foot RB-S II boats, which are approaching the end of their intended service lives. The new boats will serve as a core asset of the Coast Guard’s boat forces, supporting search and rescue, port security, and law enforcement operations from shore stations nationwide.

What Is the Scope of the RB-S III Contract?

The Coast Guard plans to award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a potential 10-year ordering period, consisting of a two-year base period and an eight-year option.

According to the request for proposal’s statement of work, the contract covers:

Designing, building and delivering RB-S III boats , each with a purpose-built trailer and an initial maintenance parts kit

, each with a purpose-built trailer and an initial maintenance parts kit Shipping boats and trailers to domestic and overseas locations

Training boat operators and maintainers

Producing technical data packages and technical manuals

Supplying spare parts and providing interim logistics and maintenance support

The first boat is due within 225 days of award for the in-water demonstration, and operational testing will take place at six Coast Guard stations. Other DHS components may also place orders under the contract.

How Will the Coast Guard Choose the RB-S III Design?

The Coast Guard will pick a single design through a two-phase competition.

Phase I: Written proposals

Evaluators will assess offers under three factors: Factor I, mission effectiveness; Factor II, production and management; and Factor III, price.

Following a best-value tradeoff, up to four selected offerors will receive IDIQ contracts, each with an initial order for one demonstrator boat and trailer.

Phase II: In-water demonstration

The Coast Guard will test the demonstrator boats for up to 90 days and evaluate them under Factor IV, in-water demonstration, comparing each boat’s performance against the others.

Factor III pricing will carry over from Phase I unchanged, and no other Phase I results will factor into this evaluation.

After a final best-value tradeoff, the service will award all remaining production orders to one contractor.

What Other Acquisition Efforts Has the Coast Guard Pursued?

The RB-S III solicitation adds to several other procurement efforts underway across the Coast Guard. In September, the service forecast a follow-on contract worth over $100 million for engineering and technical support covering the design, sustainment and human systems integration of surface vessels.

Coast Guard Cyber Command is preparing a requirement valued at over $100 million for integrated operations management services supporting cyberspace operations across the service’s networks and systems.

In aviation, the Coast Guard has been working toward acquiring its first MQ-9 drones. Reconciliation funds are set to buy four unarmed MQ-9B aircraft.

To speed up the delivery of new capabilities, the service launched the Office of Rapid Response and Prototyping, or CG-RAPTOR, to identify and accelerate the development of technologies that address urgent operational requirements under its Force Design 2028 initiative.