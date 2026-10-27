USCG is considering a CRADA with LOOKOUT, seeking public comments from other qualified participants

The technology assessment will examine automated target detection

DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar will keynote the 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10

The U.S. Coast Guard is planning to assess artificial intelligence-enabled situational awareness technology through a proposed cooperative research and development agreement with LOOKOUT.

Join DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar, opening keynote speaker at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10, to hear from government leaders and industry experts about the technologies and strategies shaping the homeland security mission. The summit will feature a panel examining how AI and advanced data analytics can support investigative intelligence. Discussions will also address border security, counter-drone operations, data integration and next-generation homeland security capabilities. Secure your spot now !

How Will the Coast Guard Evaluate AI for Search and Rescue?

In a Federal Register notice published Monday, the Department of Homeland Security’s Coast Guard Research and Development Center outlined plans to test the technology’s ability to automate target detection and generate performance data for search and rescue operations.

The evaluation will focus on establishing a reliable coverage factor to support data-driven lateral range curve results.

The proposed assessment is also intended to measure interoperability with existing systems, inform data-handling practices and determine whether the technology can improve mission workflows.

What Are the Technical Requirements for the AI Research Agreement?

The proposed effort would require commercially available technology with a high technology readiness level that is portable, self-contained, and capable of edge computing. Systems must also work with video-feed-agnostic sensors, allowing evaluation across compatible video sources rather than depending on a single feed.

Under the contemplated agreement, the Coast Guard would provide technical personnel, relevant data feeds and resources needed to support testing. The non-federal participant would contribute technical staff, assist with equipment and software installation, provide technical support, and collaborate on a summary report.

Can Other Companies Participate in the Coast Guard’s AI Assessment?

The Coast Guard is inviting public feedback on the proposed agreement and is open to considering other qualified organizations for the current effort or similar future collaborations.

The agency said it will give special consideration to small businesses and consortia, with preference for business units located in the United States.

Interested parties must submit comments by Nov. 25.