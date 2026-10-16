USCG operates operational technology systems at more than 1,500 locations worldwide

A dedicated task force will now coordinate zero trust work that was previously distributed across the organization

The service is assessing 300 applications for modernization, consolidation or retirement

The U.S. Coast Guard has formed a zero trust task force to steer its migration to the security model ahead of a September 2027 deadline set by the Department of War and the Office of Management and Budget, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Capt. Patrick Thompson, the Coast Guard’s technical director of infrastructure, said the dedicated team of experts will coordinate the migration.

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit, from Potomac Officers Club, will feature multiple high-profile speakers from the Coast Guard, including Chief Information Officer Scott St. Pierre. Make sure your GovCon firm is represented.

Why Did the Coast Guard Create the Task Force?

Thompson said responsibility for the Coast Guard’s zero trust tools and capabilities has been split among several offices. He said knowing what to do is not the problem; the challenge is executing the work at the service’s scale.

Personnel know how to update a router but the service lacks a logistics cell to coordinate that work on 300 ships, from scheduling technician travel to tracking when vessels are in port or underway. That coordination is the task force’s focus.

What Are the Task Force’s Priorities?

Thompson said the Coast Guard is behind schedule and working to catch up while reprioritizing initiatives that were not accounted for in budget plans developed two to three years ago.

The service must move 300 applications to modern identity management and is weighing which to modernize first, merge or retire. A top priority is establishing a zero trust using low-code, no-code tools. The Coast Guard recently modernized an application in three weeks rather than the expected one to two years.

What Threats Face OT Systems?

The National Security Agency’s new zero trust guide for operational technology warns that nation states and hacktivists are targeting water, power and other critical infrastructure. It lists 84 activities, including 26 high-impact steps organizations can take now.

The Coast Guard protects OT systems at more than 1,500 locations. In August, the service joined the FBI and other federal cyber specialists in investigating whether foreign actors were targeting vessels in U.S. waters.