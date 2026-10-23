The awards aim to cut U.S. reliance on overseas power electronics manufacturing

Fusion developers Helion and Commonwealth Fusion Systems are among the recipients

Commerce will take a non-voting equity stake in each company

Two fusion energy developers are among four companies set to receive up to $389 million in CHIPS and Science Act research and development awards for power semiconductors and materials, under letters of intent signed by the Department of Commerce, the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Thursday.

The awards, managed by the CHIPS Research and Development Office, target semiconductor devices, modules and materials used to control, convert and deliver power for the electric grid, data centers and other critical energy infrastructure. As a condition of the awards, NIST said Commerce will take a minority, non-controlling and non-voting equity stake in each company.

Which Companies Are Receiving CHIPS R&D Awards?

Helion: Up to $175 million to develop and build domestic capacity for high-voltage power semiconductors and power modules designed for pulsed-power applications in fusion generation. The chips are intended to power, control and harvest energy from the magnets in Helion’s fusion generators.

Commonwealth Fusion Systems: Up to $85 million for semiconductors supporting radio-frequency plasma heating, power electronics, embedded electronics for fusion diagnostics and radiation-hardened electronics.

Vertical Semiconductor: Up to $73 million to advance its vertical gallium nitride power semiconductors for more efficient, compact power delivery in advanced computing. The company also plans to demonstrate the technology in what NIST described as the world’s first 2.5-megawatt AI data center rack.

Sibelco: Up to $56 million for purification and finishing technologies for ultra-high-purity quartz, which is used in crystal growth crucibles, processing glassware and other semiconductor manufacturing hardware.

Why Is Commerce Investing in Power Electronics?

According to NIST, better power converters can improve efficiency, strengthen grid stability and reduce heat losses, making power electronics central to modernizing the grid. Commerce said building the capability domestically is intended to reduce reliance on overseas manufacturing and support U.S. energy and national security.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the investments are meant to “expand domestic research, secure critical supply chains, and create high-paying American jobs.”

Bill Frauenhofer, Commerce’s executive director of semiconductor investment and innovation, said the awards will support advances in power semiconductor devices and critical materials.

“Accelerating domestic R&D across these technologies will strengthen America’s ability to convert and deliver power for the grid, advanced data centers, defense systems, and emerging fusion energy,” Frauenhofer said.

What Other CHIPS Actions Has Commerce Taken?

The power semiconductor awards follow seven earlier letters of intent totaling up to $874 million for semiconductor R&D in areas including integrated photonics, advanced packaging and AI memory. GlobalFoundries is slated to receive up to $300 million of that total for co-packaged optics research.

On Oct. 14, Commerce amended GlobalFoundries’ existing CHIPS award to redirect up to $955 million toward silicon photonics, silicon-germanium and advanced packaging production in New York and Vermont.

Signed into law in August 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act authorizes federal incentives for domestic semiconductor production and research.