Commerce redirects up to $955M of GlobalFoundries’ CHIPS award.

Funds target silicon photonics, silicon-germanium and advanced packaging.

GF raises New York and Vermont investment to $5B.

The Department of Commerce has amended GlobalFoundries’ CHIPS and Science Act award to redirect up to $955 million toward silicon photonics, silicon-germanium and advanced packaging production, the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Wednesday.

The amendment does not raise the award’s total value. Instead, it shifts a larger share of the funding to modernizing and expanding GF’s facilities in Malta, New York, and Burlington, Vermont, where the company has agreed to increase its capital investment to $5 billion, NIST said.

What Will the Reallocated Funds Support?

According to NIST, the investment targets technologies in growing demand for communications infrastructure and data centers. It will also establish the first U.S.-based source of silicon interposers, components that support advanced packaging.

Bill Frauenhofer, Commerce’s executive director for semiconductor innovation and investment, said the award will help GF bring production of these components onshore and speed their development.

“GlobalFoundries is expanding its investment to develop and manufacture critical semiconductor technologies enabling data center and high-performance compute infrastructure,” Frauenhofer said.

How Does the Amendment Fit Into GF’s Wider Expansion?

The award change was announced alongside GF’s selection as technology provider and operator for two new fabs at its Malta site under a U.S.-Japan initiative providing up to $21 billion. Japan will finance the project under President Donald Trump’s trade and investment agreement with the country, while GF will supply the technology and run operations.

According to GF, about $10 billion will go toward a first 300 mm fab expected to come online in 2029, with groundbreaking planned for later this year. A second fab would require roughly another $10 billion. Each fab is expected to add about 900,000 wafers of annual capacity when fully operational. Together, the project is projected to create some 27,000 construction and ecosystem jobs and more than 1,000 manufacturing jobs.

Under a separate agreement, Commerce will take an equity stake of about 4 percent in GF.

“GF was selected because fabs of this scale require more than capital. They require differentiated technology, operational excellence and a proven ability to execute,” said GF CEO Tim Breen.

What Other CHIPS Funding Has GF Secured?

Commerce previously selected GF for up to $1.5 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS Incentives Program to modernize its New York and Vermont sites and build a new facility in New York. That funding was tied to GF’s planned $13 billion investment over roughly 10 years, which was expected to create about 9,000 construction jobs and 1,000 manufacturing jobs.

GF is also slated to receive up to $300 million in CHIPS research and development incentives for co-packaged optics, covering next-generation silicon photonics and advanced packaging for AI and high-performance computing. The award is one of seven letters of intent, totaling up to $874 million, that Commerce signed to support domestic semiconductor R&D.