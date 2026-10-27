Pete Hegseth said DOW shut down 80 rebranded entities at 30 universities

U.S. Confucius Institutes fell to fewer than five by 2023

Hegseth urged universities to guard against the programs’ return

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Friday in a video posted on X that the Department of War has classified Confucius Institutes as a national security threat.

What Actions Has DOW Taken Against Confucius Institutes?

Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 awardee, said the Chinese government-supported cultural programs had operated at universities in nearly every state before Congress prohibited them several years ago. According to the secretary, the programs later resurfaced under new names and charters, and the department identified 80 such entities across 30 universities.

He noted that DOW has used its leverage over the past two months to shut down each of the organizations, which he said sought to obtain intellectual property from U.S. institutions.

Hegseth also called on universities to remain watchful.

“To these universities, I say, just like the Department of War, stay vigilant. Don’t allow these influences to come back in,” he said.

What Are Confucius Institutes?

Confucius Institutes are cultural programs funded and operated by Hanban, also known as the Office of Chinese Language Council International, which sits within China’s education ministry, according to The Epoch Times.

U.S. universities began hosting the institutes in 2004, and their network eventually grew to more than 100 sites. A fiscal 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, provision barring Pentagon funding for host universities contributed to a wave of closures.

Under the fiscal 2021 NDAA, universities with Confucius Institutes became ineligible for DOW funding without a waiver. By 2023, fewer than five institutes remained in the U.S., down from 118 at their 2017 peak.

How Does the Designation Fit DOW’s Research Security Efforts?

The designation builds on DOW’s efforts to protect federally funded research from foreign exploitation. In July, the department released its fiscal 2025 update to the Section 1286 list, naming 130 academic and research institutions in China, Russia and Iran tied to unauthorized technology transfer.

In August, DOW directed 30 U.S. academic institutions to audit their partnerships with listed entities and organizations linked to rebranded Confucius Institutes. The universities had until Aug. 31 to report their findings and mitigation measures to keep their eligibility for federal research funding.

Beyond academia, the department updated its list of Chinese military companies operating in the U.S. in June to 188 entities, barring DOW from contracting directly with the listed firms.