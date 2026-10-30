Reinhard most recently served as chief telecom counsel to Senate Commerce Committee

She succeeds Jay Schwarz, who left the bureau in August

Bureau is implementing new Part 100 “licensing assembly line” framework

A former Senate Commerce Committee counsel and Federal Communications Commission veteran is returning to the FCC to run the office that licenses satellites and other space-based communications systems.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr named Courtney Reinhard chief of the Space Bureau on Thursday, filling a post that has been led on an acting basis since Jay Schwarz departed in August.

Who Is Courtney Reinhard?

Reinhard comes back to the FCC after years in the wireless industry and on Capitol Hill. Her most recent role was chief telecommunications counsel to the Senate Commerce Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

During an earlier stint at the FCC, she was chief of staff to then-Commissioner Mike O’Rielly and a legal adviser to then-Commissioner Ajit Pai. She is a graduate of the George Mason University School of Law and the University of California, Davis.

What Did Carr Say About the Appointment?

“It is great to have Courtney back at the FCC. She brings a wealth of experience from the private sector as well as the US Senate where she worked for Chairman Ted Cruz. Courtney will excel in this role as she leads our great Space Bureau team,” Carr said.

“Our work to boost America’s space economy has been a remarkable success with modernized space rules for the 21st Century, an efficient ‘assembly line’ approach to streamlining space licensing, and a massive reduction in the backlog of applications,” he added.

What Does the Space Bureau Do?

The Space Bureau oversees policy and licensing for satellite and space-based communications. The FCC split it off from the former International Bureau in 2023 to streamline how the commission works with the satellite industry.

Under Schwarz, the bureau cut its licensing backlog by 43 percent in his first year and by another 15 percent so far in 2026, according to Carr. Deputy Bureau Chief Jennifer Gilsenan has served as acting chief since Schwarz left.

What Is on the FCC’s Agenda?

Reinhard takes over as the bureau carries out the FCC’s overhaul of its space licensing rules. Adopted in July, the order replaced the legacy Part 25 framework with a new Part 100 built around a modular “licensing assembly line” designed to speed up application reviews.

The bureau is also helping the FCC gather input on spectrum for space launch and reentry operations, following an August presidential memorandum on national space transportation policy.