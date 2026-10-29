The report flags Army interceptor and missile shortages

The study cites new portfolio acquisition executives among reforms

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The Center for Strategic and International Studies has released a working paper that reviews how the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps are approaching procurement, acquisition reform and force modernization.

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Published Oct. 21, the report is the second working paper under the think tank’s yearlong Future of Land Power study, which the Association of the United States Army supports.

Jerry McGinn, director of the CSIS Center for the Industrial Base and a three-time Wash100 awardee, co-wrote the report, Preparing U.S. Land Forces to Fight in an Era of Strategic and Technological Disruption, with JP Gresh, a non-resident senior associate in the CSIS Europe, Russia, and Eurasia Program, and Alek Jovovic, the center’s deputy director.

What Procurement Priorities Does the Paper Identify?

The authors wrote that the Army is moving away from its legacy “Big Five” platforms toward systems built for the current battlefield. Its priorities include:

The Marine Corps has focused its acquisitions on amphibious and littoral operations. Its priorities include:

What Acquisition Challenges Does the Report Flag?

According to the report, the Army faces several acquisition challenges:

Slow production rates from an industrial base designed for peacetime

from an industrial base designed for peacetime Counter-drone gaps exposed during Operation Epic Fury and recent training exercises

exposed during Operation Epic Fury and recent training exercises The need to reduce armored vehicle weight without sacrificing survivability

Depleted munitions stockpiles of Patriot, Army Tactical Missile System and Precision Strike Missile, with new Patriot interceptors expected to take more than three years to field despite a $58.6 billion contract with Lockheed Martin

of Patriot, Army Tactical Missile System and Precision Strike Missile, with new Patriot interceptors expected to take more than three years to field despite a $58.6 billion contract with Lockheed Martin Limited budget room for modernization, with personnel costs taking roughly 40 percent of Army funding

The Marine Corps faces similar budget pressures. Its challenges include:

Dependence on Department of the Navy accounts for research and development, aviation and shipbuilding

for research and development, aviation and shipbuilding Rising personnel costs , which grew from $15.4 billion to $17.5 billion between 2024 and 2026 despite flat end strength

, which grew from $15.4 billion to $17.5 billion between 2024 and 2026 despite flat end strength Limited coordination with the Army, shown by the Army’s early end to Joint Light Tactical Vehicle purchases

What Acquisition Reform Efforts Does CSIS Cite?

The authors said both services have adopted the Department of War’s acquisition reform push, which emphasizes speed, commercial solutions and outcomes. The Army has created six portfolio acquisition executive organizations, and the Marine Corps has merged its acquisition structure into a single organization. The study also cites the Army’s Pathway for Innovation and Technology, its venture capital-style FUZE program, and AI prototypes under the Smart Contracting Initiative.

The authors described Project Convergence as a strong model for delivering quick feedback to industry and said such efforts should become standard practice. They also cautioned against experimentation fatigue, in which repeated trials lead to little funding for proven solutions.

How Does the Study Assess Force Structure?

The authors called the Army’s How the Army Fights guidance a significant step toward linking doctrine with force design. Issued in early October by Gen. Christopher LaNeve, vice chief of staff of the Army, the guidance organizes land power around four elements: convergence, strike, close battle and endurance. According to the report, the Army should continue putting this vision into practice and define priorities at each echelon. The authors also noted that the Army’s transformation efforts have lacked clear advocacy, particularly in Congress.

The paper reviews the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 cuts to tank, bridging and cannon artillery units. It also covers the Army Transformation Initiative’s plan to convert 14 infantry brigade combat teams into mobile brigade combat teams. The authors called for greater focus on theater armies, which provide forward logistics, protection, and command and control for the joint force.

What Does the Report Say About Recruitment & Training?

The Army recovered from low accession rates in 2022 and 2023 by expanding the Future Soldier Preparatory Course and raising its enlistment age limit from 35 to 42. The Marine Corps has shifted its focus to retention under its Talent Management 2030 framework.

On training, the study cites the Army’s new Combat Field Test and the Marine Corps’ push to make every Marine a drone operator. The authors said land forces should engage more closely with partners such as Ukraine to learn from current battlefields.

What Did CSIS’ First Land Power Working Paper Find?

The first paper in the series, The Value of U.S. Land Power, was published in July. It examined why land forces remain relevant to the joint force, reviewing the use of U.S. land power since World War II and recent battlefield trends such as unmanned systems, contested logistics and AI.

The report identified five characteristics of U.S. land power: durable control and deterrence, the decisive role of the land domain, versatility, reliance on the joint force and allies, and the limits imposed by potential human costs. The second paper applies these characteristics to modernization questions, and the study’s final installment will build on both papers.