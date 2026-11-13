Dana Stanley oversees more than 150 service contracts valued at roughly $7 billion

A revised DAF Instruction 63-138 lets officials below general officer rank approve services buys

Stanley expects acquisition lead times to fall 40 percent to 50 percent over the next three years

The Department of the Air Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management has appointed Dana Stanley as its first senior services leader and director of service acquisitions , the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center said Monday.

According to AFLCMC, the acquisitions director’s role manages a services portfolio worth roughly $7 billion. The agency also noted Stanley’s appointment aims to accelerate the fielding of capabilities for the DAF Battle Network, the service’s effort to connect sensors, weapons and decision-makers across the force.

What Will Dana Stanley Oversee at C3BM?

Unlike senior services roles housed at higher headquarters, Stanley’s position sits inside the C3BM portfolio, which Brig. Gen. Joshua Williams has led since August. The C3BM senior services director’s duties include consolidating contract oversight, reducing administrative delays and matching contractor support to operational schedules. The function spans data analysis, training, network operations and software upkeep, Stanley said.

“Think of me as the person who makes sure the ‘help’ side of the Air Force works as well as the hardware side,” he added.

Why Is C3BM Treating Service Contracts as an Enterprise Portfolio?

Service contracts make up over half of the department’s yearly acquisition spending, according to AFLCMC. Within C3BM, contracted support keeps command-and-control nodes, data networks and complex software running. Programs historically bought such services individually, leaving a fragmented contracting picture. A dedicated directorate now applies to services the discipline typically reserved for weapons and hardware, echoing a priority Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey , then C3BM’s program executive officer, set in 2025 when he called for removing bureaucratic barriers to faster delivery .

“If you don’t get the services side right, the hardware side will fail, and vice versa,” Stanley said.

How Will Revised DAF Instruction 63-138 Shorten Acquisition Timelines?

A recent rewrite of DAF Instruction 63-138 allows officials below general officer rank to exercise service acquisition authority. Stanley said letting qualified contracting officers and program managers make routine calls should reduce average lead times 40 percent to 50 percent within three years. C3BM also plans to merge overlapping division-level requirements into high-ceiling enterprise contract vehicles. Stanley has fielded an automated dashboard that draws on existing contracting data to show leaders risk and performance in real time, without new reporting demands on program offices. The changes follow the department’s broader shift to portfolio acquisition executives under the Warfighting Acquisition System.

What Performance Standards Will C3BM Set for Contractors?

Stanley’s team is replacing activity-based checklists with outcome-based requirements monitored through quality assurance surveillance plans. Rather than prescribe technical solutions, C3BM will describe the mission problem and measure vendors against warfighter-linked indicators such as system availability, software release frequency and data latency.

“My message to industry is straightforward: bring your best ideas, understand the mission, compete with integrity and perform with urgency,” Stanley said.

The Air Force has separately cited industry openings in AI-enabled data tagging for its Advanced Battle Management System, which drew a $1 billion request in the fiscal year 2027 budget .

Can C3BM’s Services Model Extend Across the Department of the Air Force?

Stanley aims to bring program management, engineering, contracting and industry partners together early in each program’s lifecycle, creating an approach other DAF organizations could adopt. The portfolio has taken on added scope in recent years, including the 2025 Aerial Networks Division realignment . Speed-focused acquisition is also being tested elsewhere in the department: the latest DASH human-machine teaming experiment evaluated a government-owned orchestrator intended to ease integration bottlenecks and avoid reliance on a single vendor’s architecture.

What Is Dana Stanley’s Career Background?

Stanley has directed services for the C3BM portfolio since July 2025, according to his LinkedIn profile . He previously spent nearly three years as a deputy PEO for operational support functions/engineering, professional, and administrative support services. From 2017 to 2022, he served as a deputy director AZS at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts.

Earlier, Stanley worked with the Air Force for more than seven years, first as a contractor and program manager handling acquisition policy, performance assessment and workforce development for Ballistic Missile Defense System programs, then as a foreign military sales program manager.