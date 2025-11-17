DARPA logo. DART and MSAI topped DARPA’s 2025 Triage Challenge.
DART and MSAI topped DARPA’s 2025 Triage Challenge.
"DARPA logo", by DARPA, https://agencychief.com, Licensed under Public Domain
//

DARPA Triage Challenge Names DART, MSAI as Top Performers in Second-Year Event

3 mins read

DARPA has completed the second year of its Triage Challenge, awarding top spots to DART in the systems competition and MSAI in the data category as competing teams advanced new approaches to medical assessment during mass-casualty incidents. The program, launched to accelerate scalable and accurate triage tools for military and civilian crises, is now advancing to its final 2026 competition, DARPA said Friday.

DARPA Triage Challenge Names DART, MSAI as Top Performers in Second-Year Event

DARPA’s latest Triage Challenge results highlight how emerging technologies — from advanced robotics to data-driven assessment tools — are reshaping emergency response in both military and civilian settings. These rapid innovations in medical readiness and crisis care closely align with the critical conversations to be featured at the 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12, 2026, where federal health leaders will examine modernization across public health, clinical systems and mission support. Register today to be part of the discussion.

How Did Teams Perform in the Second Systems Event?

The systems competition, held at the Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, introduced more demanding layouts than the inaugural event and simulated scenarios such as a C-130 aircraft crash and a nighttime ambush. Smoke, darkness and visual obstructions forced teams to test whether their robots and analytic models could still identify victims and assess injuries when conditions degraded.

The DARPA-funded DART of Battelle Memorial Institute led the systems category standings, maintaining its position after taking first place in the opening event in 2024. RoboScout, another DARPA-funded team, followed in the rankings, with Coordinated Robotics performing strongly among self-funded teams. Coordinated Robotics received a $300,000 award as the highest-scoring self-funded participant, while UAS-DTU earned $150,000 for the next-highest placement among eligible entries.

DARPA-funded and self-funded teams compete together, but only self-funded contenders qualify for prize money during the first two years.

How Did the Data Event Evaluate Trauma Prediction?

The data competition measured how well teams could analyze DARPA-supplied trauma datasets to anticipate which patients were likely to require life-saving interventions. MSAI placed first in the event while Coordinated Robotics secured the second spot and received a $300,000 award. Other leading finishers included DARPA-funded AI-TEMPO, CRITIC and LENS. Battelle’s CRITIC team placed sixth in the first data event.

How Is DARPA Trying to Modernize Triage?

The Triage Challenge aims to rethink how first responders identify life-threatening injuries when they are outnumbered, environments are unsafe and time is limited. DARPA is pursuing technologies that can rapidly detect physiological signs of trauma, such as hemorrhage or airway compromise, and transmit actionable information to medics who must make high-risk decisions under pressure.

What Comes Next for the Competition?

Following this year’s joint demonstration with medic teams — a live test of how autonomous systems can support human responders in real time — DARPA is preparing for the final 2026 event. Qualification submissions for the next systems and data events are open through Jan. 2.

Related Articles

Chance Saltzman. The USSF CSO said the Space Force must remain adaptable as technologies and threats evolve.
Space Force’s Vector 2025 to Guide Service Transformation

The U.S. Space Force has released Vector 2025, a consolidated reference outlining the direction and momentum the service intends to maintain as it continues its transition into a warfighting organization. According to the service branch, the document compiles the core concepts, priorities and service-level activities that underpin the Space Force’s approach to space superiority. Gen. Chance Saltzman, Space Force’s chief of space operations and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the publication is not a plan or strategy, but a “vector” meant to help Guardians understand how ongoing initiatives connect across doctrine, force design and day-to-day operations. What Does Vector

Quantum computing. DARPA will welcome new entrants its program to advance the development of quantum computers
DARPA Launches 2026 QBI Opportunity to Advance Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Microsystems Technology Office has launched the 2026 edition of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, which aims to identify approaches for utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing. According to a notice posted on SAM.gov Friday, the agency is opening the program to new entrants to ensure that it can find and evaluate all potential approaches. The QBI program commenced in 2024 with the goal to build utility-scale quantum computing, or USQC, by 2033. The agency recently named 11 companies that will advance to the next step of the program, a yearlong research and development phase to refine proposed

U.S. Army official seal. The Army reported progress in its implementation of an automated contract writing system
Army’s ACWS Adoption Accelerates With Over 45,000 Contract Actions Logged in FY25

The Army Contract Writing System, or ACWS, processed 45,324 contract actions in fiscal year 2025, a significant increase compared to 3,022 contract actions in FY24 and 95 in FY23. The total obligated value ACWS processed grew from $39 million in FY23 to $24 million in FY24 and reached $17 billion in FY25, the Army said Friday.  In total, the platform supports 7,273 users across commands within the continental United States and other regions like Asia, Europe and South America. What Is the ACWS? First rolled out in 2023, ACWS automates and streamlines the way contracting officers write and manage contracts.